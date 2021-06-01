6-yr-old girl’s complaint to PM about online classes goes viral, prompts action

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has directed the Union Territory’s school education department to ease the burden of online classes on schoolchildren within two days after a video of a six-year-old Kashmiri girl addressed to Prime Minister Narendra about excessive class work went viral on social media last week.

“Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten the burden of homework on school kids,” said Sinha in a tweet on Monday. “Childhood innocence is the gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss.”

In the video, the girl begins her message with Islamic salutation and introduces herself as a six-year-old, who wants to tell Modi something about online classes. “Why do teachers ask small children, those who are six...to do a lot of class work? When I get up in the morning I have to attend [online] classes from 10am to 2pm.” She says she has to attend English, Urdu and maths, environmental studies, and computer classes.

“Such a load of work is meant for older children. Why so much work for small children, Modi Sahab? What can one do?” she shrugs her shoulders as she ends her message.

HT last week reported how unregulated online classes were affecting the health of schoolchildren in Kashmir. Private institutions have been conducting online classes for students as young as four. Government schools have been holding them mostly from Class 5 onwards.

Parents and experts say that the prolonged screen time of up to five hours was affecting both the physical and mental health of the children and leading to behavioural changes.