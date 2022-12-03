Home / India News / Aaftab plays chess in jail, sometimes with other inmates: Report

Aaftab plays chess in jail, sometimes with other inmates: Report

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 10:03 AM IST

Aaftab mostly stays alone in jail and plays chess. Sometimes, he plays chess with the other inmates in his cell. Aaftab is lodged at Cell no 15 of Jail No 4 with two inmates accused of theft.

Aaftab does not interact with the other inmates in his cell but sometimes plays chess with them.
Aaftab does not interact with the other inmates in his cell but sometimes plays chess with them.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Poonawala in May this year, spends time inside Tihar by playing chess, news agency ANI reported citing jail authorities. Both his polygraph test and narco-analysis tests have been done and in both tests, he confessed to having killed Shraddha Walkar, and then chopped her body into pieces.

In Tihar, Aaftab has been kept at Cell no 15 of Jail No 4. He shares his cell with two other inmates and they play chess sometimes. Aaftab has been found playing chess alone as well. "He is the single player and he strategises and plays both sides himself," jail officials told ANI. The other two inmates are accused of theft cases. Aaftab is a good player, the report said.

Aaftab spends most of his time alone and plays chess for hours. He is not interacting much with the other two inmates either.

Aaftab's chess strategy has put investigators in doubt about whether he will pull some tricks.

This doubt is not new and Delhi Police have already been suspicious of Aaftab's 'obedient' behaviour. Aaftab obeyed all instructions of the officials during the polygraph and the narco test.

Though he tried to mislead the Maharashtra Police initially when he was called for interrogation in connection with Shraddha's disappearance, he said Shraddha left his Chhatarpur flat in May and they were not in touch. To Delhi Police, he confessed to his crime and revealed gory details of how he chopped Shraddha's body into 35 pieces and stored them in the freezer. Investigators are suspicious about whether everything is part of Aaftab's plan.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi murder delhi police tihar jail + 1 more
delhi murder delhi police tihar jail

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out