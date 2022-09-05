Home / India News / After meeting Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Nitish Kumar clears air on PM ambition

After meeting Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Nitish Kumar clears air on PM ambition

india news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 08:42 PM IST

Kumar has expressed his gratitude to Gandhi for extending the Congress's support to the Bihar government formation, news agency ANI reported.

This was Kumar's first meeting with Gandhi since his JD(U) snapped ties with the NDA in Bihar and formed a Mahagathbandhan government with the RJD, Congress, and other parties.
This was Kumar's first meeting with Gandhi since his JD(U) snapped ties with the NDA in Bihar and formed a Mahagathbandhan government with the RJD, Congress, and other parties.
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and reportedly discussed the current political situation in the country and ways to maintain the Opposition unity as parties gear up for the general election of 2024. Kumar, however, once again ruled out his prime ministerial ambitions. This was also Kumar's first meeting with Gandhi since his JD(U) snapped ties with the NDA in Bihar and formed a Mahagathbandhan government with the RJD, Congress, and other parties.

Kumar has expressed his gratitude to Gandhi for extending the Congress's support to the Bihar government formation, news agency ANI reported. During the meeting, both leaders also reportedly spoke of the possibility of bringing like-minded parties together and their intention to continue “concrete” discussions on strategies for the 2024 elections.

Also read | Nitish targets BJP after JD(U) MLAs switch sides in Manipur

"If the opposition will get united, then a good atmosphere will be created. I have no desire and no aspiration (to become prime minister)," ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

Kumar is expected to meet the NCP chief Sarad Pawar, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, and JDS supremo HD Kumaraswamy during his Delhi visit. Kumar will also meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and leaders from the Left parties, reported news agency PTI.

The meetings come amid a buzz that Kumar may emerge as the prime ministerial candidate in 2024 and his efforts are being seen as an attempt to bring all parties together to defeat the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress praised Kumar for doing a "great job" and appreciated his efforts to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general polls.

At a press conference in Patna, the party's minority cell chief and Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi said, "It is only recently that Nitish Kumar allied with us. He has been doing a great job. The Congress shares with him the passion to oust the BJP from power."

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi congress
rahul gandhi congress

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out