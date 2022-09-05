After meeting Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Nitish Kumar clears air on PM ambition

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and reportedly discussed the current political situation in the country and ways to maintain the Opposition unity as parties gear up for the general election of 2024. Kumar, however, once again ruled out his prime ministerial ambitions. This was also Kumar's first meeting with Gandhi since his JD(U) snapped ties with the NDA in Bihar and formed a Mahagathbandhan government with the RJD, Congress, and other parties.

Kumar has expressed his gratitude to Gandhi for extending the Congress's support to the Bihar government formation, news agency ANI reported. During the meeting, both leaders also reportedly spoke of the possibility of bringing like-minded parties together and their intention to continue “concrete” discussions on strategies for the 2024 elections.

"If the opposition will get united, then a good atmosphere will be created. I have no desire and no aspiration (to become prime minister)," ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

Kumar is expected to meet the NCP chief Sarad Pawar, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, and JDS supremo HD Kumaraswamy during his Delhi visit. Kumar will also meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and leaders from the Left parties, reported news agency PTI.

The meetings come amid a buzz that Kumar may emerge as the prime ministerial candidate in 2024 and his efforts are being seen as an attempt to bring all parties together to defeat the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress praised Kumar for doing a "great job" and appreciated his efforts to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general polls.

At a press conference in Patna, the party's minority cell chief and Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi said, "It is only recently that Nitish Kumar allied with us. He has been doing a great job. The Congress shares with him the passion to oust the BJP from power."

(With agency inputs)