Afternoon briefing: Delhi CM Atishi promises ‘pothole-free’ Diwali; CJI tells lawyer ‘allergic to yeah, yeah’; and more

Delhi chief minister Atishi accompanied public works department engineers inspected the condition of roads in the national capital on Monday and assured residents of a “pothole-free” Diwali. Atishi said that she found the roads at NSIC Okhla, Modi Mill flyover, Chirag Dilli, Tughlakabad, Mathura Road, Ashram Chowk and its underpass in a dilapidated condition. The chief minister said that potholes on these roads create problems for people and concerned officials have been directed to begin repair work immediately. “Under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, it is our endeavour that all Delhiites get pothole-free roads by Diwali,” said Atishi after the inspection. Meanwhile, minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inspected roads in east Delhi. Dig Deeper Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inspects condition of a road at NSIC Estate, Okhla Industrial Estate, in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI)

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday admonished a lawyer for repeatedly using the term ‘yeah’ during arguments in the Supreme Court. In a strongly worded rebuke, the judge told the lawyer that he was allergic to the term 'yeah'. CJI Chandrachud also told the lawyer that he was in a court of law, not a coffee shop. He said the lawyer should say 'yes', instead of 'yeah'. "Don't say 'yeah yeah yeah.' Say 'Yes.' This is not a coffee shop. This is a court. I am a little allergic to people saying 'yeah.' This cannot be allowed," said CJI Chandrachud, according to India Today. The lawyer was arguing before the court about what he called wrongful dismissal of a plea by the former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. He demanded a probe against the former judge, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP. Dig Deeper

Shah hits out at Kharge for ‘distasteful and disgraceful’ comments about Modi

Ahmedabad man duped with fake notes featuring Anupam Kher's photo, actor reacts

Five-year-old boy gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur; bystanders record video: Report

Delhi Police constable death: Cop was chased, dragged, killed, says report

Creation of safe vulture zones in India remains a challenge, experts say

Mithun Chakraborty nominated for highest cinema honour Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Elon Musk and Vinod Khosla engage in another ugly war of words in public, ‘you are dumb’ vs ‘macho brain’

'Justice for...': US clarifies stance on Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah killing

Iran spy helped Israel find, kill Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah hiding 60-feet underground

More than the return of the right-to-match (RTM) option, the added twist, decided by the Governing Council members of the IPL on Saturday, sparked a major intrigue. With the 10 franchises left scratching their head over the possible retentions they would make ahead of the mega auction in November, we take a look a how it could work for each of the teams and who would take the risk of using the RTM card at the auction. The defending champions are spoilt for choices. With teams allowed to retain six players, comprising a maximum of five capped (Indian and overseas) and two uncapped (Indian), KKR will have to pick among Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy. Not to forget, they do have the RTM option, which they are a big fan of. Dig Deeper

Ram Charan is the latest Indian star to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London. The museum announced the same with a special video during this weekend's IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi. His dog Rhyme will also get a life-size of his own. The video shows Ram Charan walking into the studio with Rhyme. Museum staff and wax artistes take the actor and the pup's measurements and try to get the right match for Rhyme's fur colour. Ram Charan says in the video that he is 'very honored to join Madame Tussauds family'. He added that he looks forward to get closer to his fans through his wax figure. Dig Deeper

Mental rest is as important as physical rest. Often, when we think of taking a rest, we automatically think of sleeping, taking a power nap, exercising or going for a walk. However, our body needs mental rest to feel rejuvenated and avoid burnout. In an Instagram post, Gianna LaLota, a New York-based therapist and mental health educator, shared tips on how we can adequately allow our bodies to take mental rest. According to LaLota, physical rest can be achieved in a few different ways, like “getting a good night's sleep, taking a nap, getting a massage, practising yin or restorative yoga, taking a bath, stretching, and going for a walk in nature”. However, mental rest is quite different. To achieve mental rest, one needs to distance oneself from day-to-day activities and actually take a break where the brain can relax. Dig Deeper

