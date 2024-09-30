A five-year-old boy was allegedly gang-raped by men in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district earlier this month, while a few bystanders did nothing but record a video and circulate it on social media. Five-year-old boy gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur; bystanders record video: Report(Representative image)

The incident reportedly took place on September 19, but it came to light only a week later, on September 26, after the victim's grandfather filed a complaint at the local police station, reported The Times of India.

According to the complaint, one of the accused, Arsh Junaid, lured the boy and took him to a speculated place - where other accused, Mobin and Shamim - met and sexually assaulted him, reported TOI. The child's grandfather mentioned that two other men who were passing by shot a video of the act and later uploaded it on social media.

On September 26, the victim was in unbearable pain, following which he narrated the incident to his grandfather, the complaint said.

The victim's grandfather also mentioned that they went to the accused's house to confront them about the incident. However, the accused abused and threatened him with “dire consequences”, reported TOI.

The accused are currently on the run, and the police are investigating an enmity angle among the families.

An FIR has been registered under sections 140-4 (kidnapping), 351-2 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional assault) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and sections of the Pocso Act.

Another incident in UP

In another incident, two men were arrested for the kidnapping and gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in Delhi. The incident took place on September 24, when the victim, a class five student, was allegedly abducted and gang raped by the two accused at a hotel in Krishna Nagar. They also made a video of the act.

According to the police, one of the accused, Danish, had used his ID to book the hotel room.

They later abandoned the victim near her house and fled, the police added.