Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar nurse cuts doctor's private part to escape gang rape bid: Report

ByHT News Desk
Sep 13, 2024 03:11 PM IST

Bihar: The doctor is being treated in a hospital for his injuries.

In a shocking incident, a nurse cut a doctor's private part with a surgical blade when the latter and his two associates allegedly tried to rape her. All three accused, including Dr Sanjay Kumar Sanju, have been arrested by the police.

The incident took place in Bihar's Samastipur. (Representational image)
The incident took place in Bihar's Samastipur. (Representational image)

The incident took place in Bihar's Samastipur.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Sanju from Begusarai district, Sunil Kumar Gupta from Vaishali district and Awadhesh Kumar from the Mangra area are accused of the rape bid, reported India Today.

The trio consumed alcohol and, in an intoxicated state, started to misbehave with the woman who was working at the healthcare center. When Sanju tried to rape her, the woman caught hold of a surgical blade and cut his private part.

Also read: Kolkata rape-murder: Why CBI wants to subject Sanjay Roy to narco-analysis test

She later escaped the premises. She called the police after hiding in a field. A team led by SP Vinay Tiwari arrested the doctor and the accomplices from the hospital.

The doctor is being treated in a hospital for his injuries.

When the police found the woman, she had been hiding in a field.

Also read: RG Kar rape case: Bengal govt vs BJP over Mamata Banerjee meeting chaos; TMC MP calls protesters ‘unfit’ to be doctors

The nurse had been working at the hospital for the past 10-15 months. She told the police that she used the surgical blade on the doctor in self-defence.

The police have found blood-stained bedsheets, mobile phones and alcohol bottles from the hospital. They found that the CCTV cameras had been disabled.

The incident took place weeks after a doctor was found raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The woman was sleeping inside the room when a civil volunteer named Sanjay Roy allegedly entered the room at 4.03 am and allegedly rape and murdered the woman.

The junior doctors have been protesting against the incident for several weeks.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On