Bihar nurse cuts doctor's private part to escape gang rape bid: Report

In a shocking incident, a nurse cut a doctor's private part with a surgical blade when the latter and his two associates allegedly tried to rape her. All three accused, including Dr Sanjay Kumar Sanju, have been arrested by the police. The incident took place in Bihar's Samastipur. (Representational image)

Dr Sanjay Kumar Sanju from Begusarai district, Sunil Kumar Gupta from Vaishali district and Awadhesh Kumar from the Mangra area are accused of the rape bid, reported India Today.

The trio consumed alcohol and, in an intoxicated state, started to misbehave with the woman who was working at the healthcare center. When Sanju tried to rape her, the woman caught hold of a surgical blade and cut his private part.

She later escaped the premises. She called the police after hiding in a field. A team led by SP Vinay Tiwari arrested the doctor and the accomplices from the hospital.

The doctor is being treated in a hospital for his injuries.

The nurse had been working at the hospital for the past 10-15 months. She told the police that she used the surgical blade on the doctor in self-defence.

The police have found blood-stained bedsheets, mobile phones and alcohol bottles from the hospital. They found that the CCTV cameras had been disabled.

The incident took place weeks after a doctor was found raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The woman was sleeping inside the room when a civil volunteer named Sanjay Roy allegedly entered the room at 4.03 am and allegedly rape and murdered the woman.

The junior doctors have been protesting against the incident for several weeks.