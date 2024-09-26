Two individuals, one of whom is 17 years old, were on Wednesday arrested for the kidnapping and gang rape of a 13-year-old girl, Sarojini Nagar police in the city said. Also, a police official was suspended for his alleged negligence in handling the case. Two held for minor girl’s gang rape; cop suspended for negligence

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Keshav Kumar said one of the two accused, Danish aged 21, was sent to jail after he was produced in the court. The juvenile was admitted to the child protection home for the time being.

Meanwhile, additional SHO Anwar Ahmed was suspended for negligence during the registration of the case. Police also seized a car that was used in the crime and phones of both the accused.

On Tuesday, the 13-year-old girl from Sarojini Nagar, who is a class 5 student, was allegedly abducted and gang raped by the two accused at a hotel in Krishna Nagar. They also made a video of their act. Later, they abandoned her near her house and fled.

According to the DCP, CCTV cameras installed outside the hotel were scanned. In the footage, both the accused were seen taking the victim to the hotel. Meanwhile, the police have recorded the survivor’s statement.

According to police, Danish had used his ID to book the hotel room.