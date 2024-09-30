'Court, not coffee shop': CJI Chandrachud admonishes lawyer, says allergic to ‘yeah, yeah’

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday admonished a lawyer for repeatedly using the term ‘yeah’ during arguments in the Supreme Court. In a strongly worded rebuke, the judge told the lawyer that he was allergic to the term 'yeah'. Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud(PTI file photo)

CJI Chandrachud also told the lawyer that he was in a court of law, not a coffee shop. He said the lawyer should say 'yes', instead of 'yeah'.

"Don't say 'yeah yeah yeah.' Say 'Yes.' This is not a coffee shop. This is a court. I am a little allergic to people saying 'yeah.' This cannot be allowed," said CJI Chandrachud, according to India Today.

The lawyer was arguing before the court about what he called wrongful dismissal of a plea by the former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. He demanded a probe against the former judge, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP.

CJI Chandrachud took exception to the plea, asking how could a PIL be filed with a judge as a respondent.

Responding to this, the petitioner said: 'Yeah, yeah, the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi. I was asked to file a curative."

His remark drew CJI Chandrachud's ire. He said Justice Gogoi was a former judge of the Supreme Court and a such petition couldn't be filed against him.

The lawyer later said Justice Gogoi had dismissed his plea relying on the statement he had challenged as illegal.

CJI Chandrachud asked the petitioner to remove Justice Gogoi's name from the plea.

Earlier this month, CJI Chandrachud rapped a senior counsel seeking the court's direction for the removal of Mamata Banerjee as West Bengal chief minister for her alleged failure over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.