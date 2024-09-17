'Can't restrict women': Supreme Court slams Bengal govt's 'no-night shift' order

Kolkata rape and murder: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the West Bengal government over its notification directing state-run hospitals to not put female doctors on night shift, saying they need security, not a concession. Kolkata: Junior doctors during their ongoing protest against RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (PTI file photo)

The Bengal government had issued the notification in the wake of the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Hearing the rape-murder case suo moto, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud asked the Bengal government's counsel, Kapil Sibal, why it wanted to limit women doctors.

"How can you say women cannot work at night? Why limit women doctors? They don't want a concession... women are ready to work in the same shift," he said, per India Today.

He asked Kapil Sibal to address the issue. He said the solution to the issue was providing proper security measures. He directed the West Bengal government to amend the notification.

"It is your responsibility to provide security; you cannot restrict women from working at night. Pilots, army personnel, and others work during the nighttime hours," he added.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court asked Wikipedia to remove the name of the victim from its platform.

What happened in Kolkata's state-run hospital?

The woman had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital amid her grueling 36-hour-long shift. She was found raped and murdered in the morning of August 9.

The police arrested a civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy. The case was later handed over to the CBI.

Thousands of junior doctors have been protesting against the grisly crime.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the protesting doctors on Monday reached an agreement. She allowed the doctors' main demand – the removal of the police commission, a DCP and two senior health officers. However, she didn't agree to remove the health secretary.

Kapil Sibal today apprised the court that Banerjee had assured the doctors that no punitive or adverse action would be taken against those who return to work.