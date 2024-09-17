Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Can't restrict women': Supreme Court slams Bengal govt's 'no-night shift' order

ByHT News Desk
Sep 17, 2024 03:39 PM IST

The Bengal government had issued the notification in the wake of the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Kolkata rape and murder: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the West Bengal government over its notification directing state-run hospitals to not put female doctors on night shift, saying they need security, not a concession.

Kolkata: Junior doctors during their ongoing protest against RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (PTI file photo)
Kolkata: Junior doctors during their ongoing protest against RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (PTI file photo)

The Bengal government had issued the notification in the wake of the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Hearing the rape-murder case suo moto, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud asked the Bengal government's counsel, Kapil Sibal, why it wanted to limit women doctors.

"How can you say women cannot work at night? Why limit women doctors? They don't want a concession... women are ready to work in the same shift," he said, per India Today.

He asked Kapil Sibal to address the issue. He said the solution to the issue was providing proper security measures. He directed the West Bengal government to amend the notification.

Also read: ‘Will remove you from court’: CJI Chandrachud to lawyer seeking CM Mamata Banerjee's removal over Kolkata rape case

"It is your responsibility to provide security; you cannot restrict women from working at night. Pilots, army personnel, and others work during the nighttime hours," he added.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court asked Wikipedia to remove the name of the victim from its platform.

Also read: Kolkata rape-murder case: RG Kar senior doctors allege ‘tampering of evidence’

What happened in Kolkata's state-run hospital?

The woman had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital amid her grueling 36-hour-long shift. She was found raped and murdered in the morning of August 9.

The police arrested a civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy. The case was later handed over to the CBI.

Thousands of junior doctors have been protesting against the grisly crime.

Also read: Kolkata rape-murder: What Mamata Banerjee-doctors' minutes of meeting recorded

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the protesting doctors on Monday reached an agreement. She allowed the doctors' main demand – the removal of the police commission, a DCP and two senior health officers. However, she didn't agree to remove the health secretary.

Kapil Sibal today apprised the court that Banerjee had assured the doctors that no punitive or adverse action would be taken against those who return to work.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On