Atishi promises ‘pothole-free’ Diwali; BJP says Arvind Kejriwal was ‘useless’ CM

Delhi chief minister Atishi accompanied public works department engineers inspected the condition of roads in the national capital on Monday and assured residents of a “pothole-free” Diwali. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inspects condition of a road at NSIC Estate, Okhla Industrial Estate in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI)

Atishi said that she found the roads at NSIC Okhla, Modi Mill flyover, Chirag Dilli, Tughlakabad, Mathura Road, Ashram Chowk and its underpass in a dilapidated condition.

The chief minister said that potholes on these roads create problems for people and concerned officials have been directed to begin repair work immediately.

“Under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, it is our endeavour that all Delhiites get pothole-free roads by Diwali,” said Atishi after the inspection.

Meanwhile, minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inspected roads in east Delhi.

In a post on X, Sisodia alleged that the BJP imprisoned him and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in false cases to hinder the work being done by the AAP government for the people of Delhi.

He said that as a result, the condition of the roads has worsened.

Ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat conducted road inspections across various areas. Rai focused on northeast Delhi, while Gahlot looked at west and southwest Delhi.

Imran Hussain checked New Delhi and central Delhi and Ahlawat assessed roads in north and northwest Delhi.

Atishi on Sunday held a meeting to evaluate the city’s road conditions and announced that all ministers would spend the week inspecting specific areas to pinpoint roads needing repairs.

After the inspections, repair work will begin with the aim of making all roads pothole-free by the end of October, she mentioned.

In response to Atishi's visit, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticised the AAP leadership, alleging that they had been inactive for nearly five years and are now trying to make a show by taking to the streets.

He remarked that Atishi's actions have highlighted Arvind Kejriwal's ineffectiveness as chief minister, given that he never inspected the roads.

“The visit made by Atishi today has proved that Arvind Kejriwal was a useless chief minister. As chief minister, Kejriwal never came on the roads to inspect them,” said Tiwari.

He said that the people of Delhi will oust the AAP from power in the upcoming assembly elections, as they have realised the party is engaging in theatrics.



With PTI, ANI inputs