Will fix broken roads on a war-footing, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal inspected the broken-down Roshanara Road with Delhi chief minister Atishi on Thursday and stressed that all damaged roads in the city will be assessed and fixed on a “war footing”. Delhi chief minister Atishi with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during the inspection of Roshanara road extension in New Delhi. (PTI)

The visit by the AAP chief and the Delhi CM comes a day after the two inspected roads in Delhi University’s North Campus.

“Today we have come to see the road of Roshanara. I will request CM Atishi to get all the condition of PWD roads in the whole of Delhi assessed in the next three-four days, and we are going to soon send all our ministers and MLAs to hit ground zero,” Kejriwal told media during the visit.

“We inspected Roshanara Road Extension. The Chandrawal pipeline is also laid on this road. People said that this road has been broken for seven to eight months due to the pipeline. On Thursday I went to Delhi University with CM Atishi as well. The road there was also broken,” said Kejriwal.

Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey and Model Town MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi accompanied Kejriwal during the inspection.

The AAP chief blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “stopping a lot of work” when he went to jail, and vowed since he is out now, he will get all the stalled work restarted. In a post on X, Kejriwal said the BJP conspired to stop the work in Delhi and troubled the people.

Kejriwal, Atishi’s predecessor as CM, was incarcerated for nearly six months in connection with alleged irregularities in promulgating the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court earlier this month, after which he stepped down as CM on September 17.

“Now we will get all our MLAs and ministers out on the roads and do an assessment. The roads which are broken, in the coming few months, we will get all those roads repaired on a war-footing, so that the people of Delhi do not face any problem… I will get all the work that was stalled in Delhi started again,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi CM Atishi in a post on X said: “Today, I inspected Roshanara Road, Malkaganj with Arvind Kejriwal ji. The road is damaged due to the laying of a water board line. Keeping in view the convenience of the people, this road will be constructed soon. Delhiites need not worry now, their son Arvind Kejriwal is now amongst them. In his presence, no one will be able to stop the work of Delhi.”

On Thursday, Kejriwal with Atishi and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia inspected the road passing in front of the North Campus of Delhi University.