Delhi Police constable death: Cop was chased, dragged, killed, says report

A 30-year-old police constable was killed while patrolling in west Delhi's Nangloi early Sunday after a man, with whom he had a brief altercation moments earlier, chased him in a car, hit his bike, dragged him for over 30 feet and crushed him against a stationary vehicle around 2.15 am.

According to the police, the two occupants of the car were intoxicated and “deliberately” ran over Sandeep Malik after he reportedly stopped them from drinking inside the vehicle.

An FIR for murder was registered against two men, one of them identified as Rajnish was arrested. Police seized the car, along with a liquor bottle and packets of chips found inside, Times of India reported.

However, the alleged motive that the suspects were enraged after Sandeep Malik stopped them from drinking doesn’t align with an initial police diary entry.

The entry mentioned a liquor supplier, Jangra, pressuring the constable to “get work done.” While police refuted any connection to organised crime, they didn’t clarify the diary’s contents.

Police maintained that the attack was intentional, with one suspect involved in property rentals and the other’s family running a general store.

The incident took place at Veena Enclave, Nangloi, where Delhi Police constable Sandeep, dressed in civilian clothes due to increased theft cases was on routine patrol.

He had confronted two men drinking in their parked car at a railway yard parking lot. After asking them to leave, an argument broke out.

“Malik confronted two men who were drinking in their car at the railway yard parking lot,” said a senior police officer. “The constable asked them to leave and head home, but the suspects, identified as Dharmender and Rajnish refused. This led to a heated argument,” he added.

Constable Sandeep reprimanded Dharmender and warned him of legal consequences, urging him to leave the area. Angered by this, Dharmender drove off in the car, with the constable following on his motorcycle, the report mentions.

The accused waited outside Veena Enclave after leaving the area, anticipating Sandeep's arrival. The CCTV footage confirmed that the constable was intentionally run over without provocation.

Around 2:15 am, the car reversed slightly and stopped. As constable Sandeep approached on his motorcycle, the accused followed him and ran over him.

The impact caused Sandeep to lose control and crash between the Wagon R and another vehicle. Despite being rushed to two hospitals, Sandeep did not survive. His body was handed over to his family after an autopsy. Later, the case took a twist when the police diary entry revealed new details.

Though the police were quick to dismiss any “mafia angle” in the incident, their own diary entry, which surfaced on Sunday mentioned a liquor supplier named Jangra being involved.