Road rage snowballs into attack on Delhi family’s car on Gurugram road

A family from Delhi was attacked and their vehicle rammed following an altercation with another driver, who brushed against their vehicle, initially on MG Road, and then returned along with his associates to attack the driver and ram their car when they had stopped near a vend, police said.

Police said the incident took place on August 3, when Delhi residents Mrityunjay Singh, 53, his wife Manju Singh, 52, and his daughters Sweta, 24, and Purnia, 27, were driving to Sohna to celebrate Manju’s birthday.

According to police, the family, who live in Jhilmil, Delhi, had dinner at a restaurant in Connaught Place before heading to Sohna. The incident took place around 9.15pm when a white Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, driven by a lone suspect, brushed against their Baleno when Mrityunjay was trying to negotiate a U-turn to search for a pharmacy as Sweta was feeling unwell, police said.

Police said the suspect stopped his car in the middle of the road and argued with Mrityunjay, resulting in a traffic jam, following which the suspect, who was in his mid-20s, asked for compensation.

Mrityunjay, a regional sales head for Hamilton Housewares, said that a crowd had gathered at the spot and later a police team also reached the spot from the MG Road police post for help.

“The crowd lambasted the suspect for creating a nuisance given that my car was damaged. Police, after reaching the spot, initially asked both of us to hand over our car keys, which I did, but the suspect got inside his car. Following which, police also scolded him, and he fled the spot,” Mrityunjay said.

According to Mrityunjay, after resuming their journey, the family noticed two suspicious cars following them. Seeking safety, they drove onto the premises of a liquor shop on MG Road. “All four of us, who were terrified, got outside and stood amid the people for safety,” he said.

Mrityunjay alleged that the four suspects in two cars, none of which had registration numbers, got into a scuffle with him. “They hurled abuses but could not do much as there was a good crowd there. It was at this point that two of the suspects got into their car and rammed my car multiple times. They even tried to run over my elder daughter when she tried to stop them before finally fleeing,” he said.

The victim said that they had already alerted the police control room after which the police who had helped them earlier, reached the spot and took them to the MG Road police post by 10.30pm.

Mrityunjay said police asked him not to share the incident with anyone as it would dent their image. “They took my complaint but registered it only when one of our relatives who works with a media company in Delhi contacted senior police officers,” he said.

Rishi Kant, assistant commissioner of police (east), said they have several clues, including CCTV footage and the temporary registration number of one suspect’s vehicle. “We are investigating to trace their location and arrest them as soon as possible. None will be spared,” he added.

An FIR was filed against five suspects under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving or riding on public way), and 324(6) (committing mischief, having made preparation for causing death, hurt, or wrongful restraint) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF police station in Sector-29 on Sunday night.