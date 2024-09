A Delhi Police constable was killed in a road rage incident in the Nagaloi area last night when he was run over by a car after asking the driver to move. The Delhi Police Headquarters on Jai Singh Road in New Delhi. (HT Archive)

The constable was reportedly dragged for 10 meters before colliding with another vehicle. The police have seized the car and the driver is currently absconding.



This is a develpoing story. Check for more updates