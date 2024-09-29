Ghaziabad road rage: Men attack each other with sticks, video goes viral on social media

Slaps and punches fly as a dozen men attack each other on a busy road. One of them pulls out a plank of wood from the side of the road and chases another man down to strike him on the back. Several men tussle and try to push each other to the ground. In the video, several men can be seen thrashing each other on a service road in Uttar Pradesh even as dozens watch them brawl. (X/@lokeshRlive)

This was the scene in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad where two groups clashed on Saturday on a busy road. The reason behind the fight? One of the vehicles they were travelling in was driving on the wrong side of the traffic. (Also read: Mob in Bengaluru attacks school bus filled with kids during road rage, FIR registered. VIDEO)

Take a look at the viral video here:

In a video, shared on X, several men can be seen thrashing each other on a service road even as dozens others stand on the roadside and watch them brawl. Their haphazardly parked cars become obstacles as they hurl abuses and chase each other along the road.

A few of them pin a man to the ground and begin kicking him, when another man, presumably the victim's acquaintance, charges towards them with a plank of wood. (Also read: Woman from influential Pakistani business family escapes punishment in road rage case after victims' family forgives her)

Battle of Baghpat returns

"There is a battle on the road, two groups clashed over driving a vehicle on the wrong side, and then memories of the fight from Baghpat were refreshed," an X user said while referencing the video of a 2021 brawl between two chaat sellers in UP's Baghpat which went viral on social media, leading to a flurry of memes.

"After the chaat battle in Baghpat, we present the Ghaziabad wrong side car battle. More such battles are yet to come," another user quipped.

A third user labelled the whole as "madness" on the roads.

Responding to the video, the Ghaziabad Police Commissioner's X account said that six people have been arrested. "In connection with the above case, a case has been registered at Masuri police station and 6 people have been arrested. Further legal proceedings are underway," the post read.