Shah hits out at Kharge for ‘distasteful and disgraceful’ comments about Modi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday hit out at Mallikarjun Kharge for his “distasteful and disgraceful” comments in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua where the Congress chief was taken ill but resumed his speech after a halt and said he would not die before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power. Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

“Yesterday [Sunday], the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji has outperformed himself, his leaders and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech. In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power,” Shah said on X.

Shah said it just shows how much hate and fear Congress has of Modi, that they are thinking of him constantly. “As for the health of Mr Kharge Ji, Modi Ji prays, I pray and we all pray that he lives a long, healthy life. May he continue to live for many years and may he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he wrote.

Modi spoke to Kharge on Sunday to inquire about his health after the Congress leader became unwell in Kathua. Kharge received medical attention before saying he was “not going to die” until Modi was removed from power.

“I am 83 years old. I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power,” Kharge said. “I wanted to talk. But due to dizziness, I have sat down.”