'Agar Rahul Ji video nahi lete...': Mamata Banerjee on mimicry row involving her MP

After Mahua Moitra row, now Trinamool Congress is again under fire for MP Kalyan Banerjee's mimicking act of Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday. The act that he performed at the protest of the suspended MPs drew severe castigation from PM Modi. Even President Droupadi Murmu reacted to the incident and said she was dismayed. While Kalyan Banerjee, the MP in question, clarified that he meant no disrespect for Jagdeep Dhankhar, his senior in the profession, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee was in a sticky situation when she was asked to comment on the same. "We only have respect for everyone. This has to be taken casually...you would not even come to know about this had Rahul ji not taken the video," Mamata Banerjee said. On being asked whether this means she supported the act, Mamata said, "I won't comment on any issue other than West Bengal." West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met PM Modi in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi was seen making the video of Kalyan Banerjee when he was mimicking Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met PM Modi over pending central funds for the state. After the meeting, Mamata said PM Modi proposed that officials from the state and Centre can sit together and clear the issues.

The PM Modi-CM Mamata Banerjee meeting comes a day after the 4th meeting of the INDIA bloc in which Mamata proposed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the PM face for the alliance which Kharge rejected.

A total of 141 Opposition MPs have been suspended from Parliament in the ongoing session after December 13's security breach as the Opposition MPs demanded Union home minister Amit Shah's statement on it. As the mimicry becomes a new issue amid the ongoing stalemate, the Congress said the BJP has been trying desperately to divert attention from the unprecedented number of suspensions.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the chairperson's job is to give protection to other members but he is saying he is being attacked for his caste (Jat). "I am not allowed to speak in Rajya Sabha often. Should I say it is because I am a Dalit," Kharge said. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared the 2019 clip of PM Modi mimicking Rahul Gandhi's act of wink in the Lok Sabha. Kalyan Banerjee too referred to PM Modi's video in his defence of what he did. Jat community leaders have sought an apology from Banerjee, otherwise they would call for maha panchayat, they said.