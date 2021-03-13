IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Air quality commission shuts down after ordinance lapses
File photo: Delhi's air quality during winters.(HT_PRINT)
File photo: Delhi's air quality during winters.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Air quality commission shuts down after ordinance lapses

  • Ordinances must be approved by Parliament within six weeks of the Parliament convening or they cease to operate.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:17 PM IST

The central government's Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas has been shut down within five months of its constitution after the ordinance issued to constitute it lapsed.

Ordinances must be approved by Parliament within six weeks of the Parliament convening or they cease to operate. They will also cease to operate in case resolutions disapproving the Ordinance are passed by both the Houses.

Environment secretary RP Gupta said in a statement on Saturday, “Since the ordinance was not introduced in Parliament within six weeks of its convention, it has lapsed and consequently, the commission also stands shut. The ordinance never became an Act. Any ordinance has to be introduced within six weeks of the convening of Parliament. It did not happen, so the ordinance has lapsed and hence, the commission is dissolved.”

The Union environment ministry had published, “The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Area Ordinance” on October 28, to implement a consolidated approach to monitoring, tackling and eliminating causes of air pollution in Delhi NCR and adjoining areas.

Also read: Permanent shelters come up at Delhi border as farm leaders warn they won’t budge

While doing so, it dissolved all ad-hoc committees and bodies created under court orders including the SC mandated environment pollution control authority (EPCA) which had been tasked with overseeing air pollution control in NCR since 1998. It had also brought in a completely new, centralised regime of pollution control where an appeal against any order or direction of the Commission can be made only in the National Green Tribunal. No civil court will have the jurisdiction to entertain any suit or proceedings against the decisions of the Commission.

The Commission was a statutory authority that could coordinate air pollution control with the governments of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and was to have 18 fulltime members appointed by the Central government with a wide range of powers to issue directions, entertain complaints; regulate and prohibit activities that are likely to cause or increase air pollution, lay down parameters and standards, restrict industry, activities, processes, direct closure or prohibit any polluting activity in Delhi NCR and adjoining areas.

Legal and environmental experts said shutting down of the Commission shows the Centre was not serious about tackling air pollution in NCR.

“An ordinance is always a stop-gap arrangement till the Parliament convenes. Even the forest conservation act was brought in through an ordinance and then passed in the Parliament. During last winter when stubble burning had peaked, the Centre seemed to have rushed to issue the ordinance but they were definitely not serious about air pollution or functions of the ordinance. The ordinance has to be presented in the form of a bill and then it becomes an act when it is passed in Parliament or the ordinance lapses after six weeks. No bill was presented. The government can issue a fresh ordinance if they want the Commission to function. The Commission did not have an office, they did not respond to complaints. I doubt how serious the government was about the Commission,” said Ritwick Dutta, an environmental lawyer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
air quality
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze outside the Police Commissioner's office in Mumbai earlier this week. (PTI PHOTO).
Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze outside the Police Commissioner's office in Mumbai earlier this week. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Thane court rejects Sachin Vaze’s bail plea, posts next hearing for March 19

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:49 PM IST
  • API Sachin Vaze's name cropped up in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer linked to the SUV found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25, with 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening letter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.(PTI Photo)
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.(PTI Photo)
india news

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launches Covid Raksha 2.0 in Bengaluru

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Surya, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, has also set up helpdesks in government facilities, manned by volunteers and party functionaries, to assist senior citizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It further stated that West Bengal holds the second rank with 105%, Assam and Bihar jointly hold the third rank with the achievement of 104-104% of the given target and Odisha holds the fourth rank with 103% completion. (Representative Image)(PTI File)
It further stated that West Bengal holds the second rank with 105%, Assam and Bihar jointly hold the third rank with the achievement of 104-104% of the given target and Odisha holds the fourth rank with 103% completion. (Representative Image)(PTI File)
india news

C'garh ranks first in country in terms of providing employment under MGNREGA

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:35 PM IST
As per an official release from the state government, in the current financial year 2020-21, employment of 16,06,84,000 man-days has been created so far, against the target of creating 15 crore man-days of employment, as sanctioned by the central government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health care staff inoculates senior citizens with a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A health care staff inoculates senior citizens with a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Delhi reports 419 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:37 PM IST
In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 302 recoveries and three deaths from Covid-19, as per the health bulletin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While invoking this exemption, the Supreme Court, in the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, reaffirmed that similar such cases cannot be entertained with respect to other sites in view of this Act.
While invoking this exemption, the Supreme Court, in the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, reaffirmed that similar such cases cannot be entertained with respect to other sites in view of this Act.
india news

Centre should uphold Places of Worship Act: CPI-M

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:25 PM IST
The CPI(M) said the Act granted an exception for the Babri Masjid/Ramjanmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, which was then under dispute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest draft of the policy document says operators should be impartial in their dealings with sellers.(Bloomberg)
The latest draft of the policy document says operators should be impartial in their dealings with sellers.(Bloomberg)
india news

India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:21 PM IST
India has been deliberating a new e-commerce policy for months amid complaints from brick-and-mortar retailers who allege online giants like Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart flout federal regulations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Delhi's air quality during winters.(HT_PRINT)
File photo: Delhi's air quality during winters.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Air quality commission shuts down after ordinance lapses

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • Ordinances must be approved by Parliament within six weeks of the Parliament convening or they cease to operate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The observations and directions were given in the 96-page judgement, penned by Justice Nariman, on a batch of pleas relating to the urban local body polls in Goa. (File Photo)
The observations and directions were given in the 96-page judgement, penned by Justice Nariman, on a batch of pleas relating to the urban local body polls in Goa. (File Photo)
india news

State election commissioners have to be independent persons: Supreme Court

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:39 PM IST
In a significant verdict, the top court also directed if there were any such persons holding the post of SEC in any other state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.(ANI)
File photo: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.(ANI)
india news

Sustained economic growth is key to India’s future': NITI Aayog CEO

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:44 PM IST
  • He added that pushing India towards a high growth trajectory is a key challenge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers construct a brick house for shelter as the summer season approaches, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's three agri-laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (PTI)
Farmers construct a brick house for shelter as the summer season approaches, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's three agri-laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Permanent shelters come up at Delhi border as farm leaders warn they won’t budge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:34 PM IST
"These houses are strong and permanent just like the will of the farmers. So far, 25 houses have been built," Anil Malik of Kisan Social Army was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
india news

IndianOil helps bolster country's Covid-19 vaccination drive

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:31 PM IST
According to a statement released by IOCL, IndianOil is procuring cold chain equipment (CCE) like an ice-line refrigerator (ILR), deep freezer (DF), walk-in-cooler (WIC), walk-in-freezer (WIF), and refrigerated truck (RT), for handing over to the respective state governments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also raised the issue of people coming in from Maharashtra(ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also raised the issue of people coming in from Maharashtra(ANI)
india news

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in MP, Indore and Bhopal areas of concern: CM

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh recorded 603 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the state-wide tally to 267,176.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier this month, BMC warned citizens of following Covid-19 norms during wedding celebrations or authorities would be forced to 'gatecrash' it.(REUTERS)
Earlier this month, BMC warned citizens of following Covid-19 norms during wedding celebrations or authorities would be forced to 'gatecrash' it.(REUTERS)
india news

'In our hands': BMC reaches out to Mumbaikars to prevent Covid-19 spread

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The civic body urged the citizens to take note of the rising graph of Covid-19 cases in the city and help in preventing the spread of the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample of an elderly resident of Dharavi during a door-to-door screening for Covid-19, in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI Photo )
A health worker collects a swab sample of an elderly resident of Dharavi during a door-to-door screening for Covid-19, in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI Photo )
india news

India’s active Covid-19 caseload over 2 lakh; 7 states contributing most cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:22 PM IST
India’s total active caseload stands at 202,022, which is 1.78% of the total positive cases, the health ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The guidelines have been prepared in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).(Pramod Thakur/HT File Photo)
The guidelines have been prepared in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).(Pramod Thakur/HT File Photo)
india news

Jal Shakti Ministry launches framework for water quality testing, monitoring

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • The guidelines specify work to be done in terms of surveillance and monitoring at the state, district, block/tehsil and village levels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP