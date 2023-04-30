Amid ‘The Kerala Story’ row, Shashi Tharoor's take: ‘It may be your…’

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday weighed in on the controversy surrounding the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ which falsely claims that around 32,000 “missing women” in the state converted, got radicalised and were deployed in terror missions in India and the world. New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI04_05_2023_000044A)(PTI)

“It may be *your* Kerala story. It is not *our* Kerala story,” Shashi Tharoor said in a tweet as he posted a poster of the film that says “uncovering the truth that was kept hidden.”

Kerala Congress has urged the state government not to give screening permission for the film which it said was “full of lies and painted the Muslim community in bad light.” Leader of the Opposition in Kerala legislative assembly V D Satheesan said the film was part of a vicious agenda to sow seeds of hatred and religious animosity but the people will stand united to defeat such forces.

“The film is a bundle of lies. It says 32,000 women were converted and sent to Islamic State-held areas. Its trailer gave enough hints of its content. It is intended to defame the state and community and Sangh Parivar outfits are behind this,” said V D Satheesan.

“The Kerala Story”, starring Adah Sharma, is set to hit the screen on May 5. The film, written and directed by Sudipto Sen, is portrayed as "unearthing" the events behind "approximately 32,000 women" allegedly going missing in Kerala.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday hit out at the makers of the “The Kerala Story”, alleging that they were pushing the propaganda of Sangh Parivar – an umbrella term used to refer to a family of organizations that are affiliated with or inspired by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the Bharatiya Janta Party – of projecting the southern state as a centre of religious extremism.

