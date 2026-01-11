Andhra Pradesh highway sets Guinness record for 24-hour paving

New Delhi: A highway project in Andhra Pradesh has been certified as the longest continuous bituminous concrete paving in a 24-hour period by Guinness World Records, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday. The record — 28.95 lane-kilometres of bituminous concrete laid in a single day — was set on January 6 on the Vanavolu–Vankarakunta stretch of National Highway (NH) 544G (Representative photo)

The record — 28.95 lane-kilometres of bituminous concrete laid in a single day — was set on January 6 on the Vanavolu–Vankarakunta stretch of National Highway (NH) 544G. It is part of the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor.

The highway project has also been recognised for the maximum quantity of material placed within 24 hours — 10,675 tonnes — according to officials.

Officials said the paving was carried out under standard quality and monitoring procedures and was observed for compliance with the requirements set by Guinness World Records.

“NHAI, in association with concessionaire M/s Rajpath Infracon Private Limited, achieved this historic feat through deployment of state-of-the-art construction equipment and machinery involving 70 tippers, five hot mix plants, one paver and 17 rollers. Supported by stringent quality assurance mechanisms, the process was monitored for quality control with the help of premier institutions including IIT Bombay, along with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), ensuring adherence to the highest standards of quality and safety,” NHAI said in an official statement.

This entry follows an earlier record set in June 2022, when a stretch of NH-53 in Maharashtra between Amravati and Akola was certified by Guinness World Records for laying 75 km of continuous bituminous concrete in a single lane in 105 hours and 33 minutes. That effort replaced the previous record held outside India.