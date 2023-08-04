National Research Foundation Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill (NRF), 2023 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday by union minister of science and technology, Dr Jitendra Singh. Union minister Jitendra Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (PTI Photo)

Earlier in June, the Union Cabinet had approved the NRF Bill, allocating a sum of ₹50,000 crore for the next five years to promote research and development in the country through various levels of India’s research institutions, colleges and universities in an organised manner.

In a statement issued the same month, the ministry of science and technology said, “The bill, after approval in Parliament, will establish NRF, an apex body to provide high-level strategic direction of scientific research in the country as per recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), at a total estimated cost of ₹50,000 crore during five years (2023-28).”

Out of the allocated ₹50,000 crore, the government plans to raise ₹36,000 crore through investments from industries and philanthropists, while the remaining amount will be funded by the government, ₹10,000 crore from the Centre and ₹4000 crore through subsuming Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) into the NRF.

Officials explained that the department of science and technology (DST) will be the administrative department of NRF, which will have a governing body headed by the prime minister who will be the ex-officio president, and an executive council, chaired by the principal scientific advisor to the government of India.

“Since the scope of the NRF is wide-ranging – impacting all ministries - the prime minister will be the ex-officio president of the board and the union minister of science and technology, and union minister of education will be the ex-officio vice-presidents,” the government read.

The government said that NRF will forge collaborations among the industry, academia, and government departments and research institutions, and create an interface mechanism for participation and contribution of industries and state governments in addition to the scientific and line ministries.

It will also focus on creating a policy framework and putting in place regulatory processes that can encourage collaboration and increased spending by the industry on research and development.

