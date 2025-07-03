'Apologise to Aaditya Thackeray': MVA as SIT rules out foul play in Disha Salian case

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) demanded an apology from Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other Mahayuti leaders after the Mumbai Police SIT ruled out foul play in the Disha Salian case. The BJP and its Maharashtra coalition partners had pinned the 2020 death of Salian on Shiv Sena UBT leader and Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Aditya Thackeray.(Facebook)

This comes as the BJP and its Maharashtra coalition partners had pinned the 2020 death of Salian on Shiv Sena UBT leader and Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Aditya Thackeray.

Party spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut said that everyone, including Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and Nitish Rane, should apologise to Aditya Thackeray.

"Now, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should apologise (to Aaditya Thackeray). Narayan Rane's son Nitish Rane, Devendra Fadnavis, other BJP leaders, Eknath Shinde, all of them should apologise to Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aaditya Thackeray,” Raut was quoted by ANI as saying.

NCP (SCP) leader Rohit Pawar criticised the BJP for trying to take political advantage of the Salian case by associating her name with Thackeray.

"Aaditya Thackeray had no relation to this incident. The BJP and its allies attempted to take political advantage by associating Disha Salian's name with Aaditya Thackeray... For political gain, these leaders tried to use the name of a person who is no more," Rohit Pawar said.

The Mumbai Police SIT's report to the Bombay high court on Thursday ruled out 'foul play' in the Disha Salian death case.

The Disha Salian death case

Disha Salian, who had managed several high-profile clients, including actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area. The Mumbai Police had initially registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.

Notably, six days later, on June 14, Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence, sparking widespread speculation in both cases.

Salian’s father Satish Salian had alleged that his daughter was “brutally raped and murdered” and claimed that her death was part of a politically motivated cover-up aimed at shielding influential individuals. He sought the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and the transfer of the investigation into the death of his daughter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).