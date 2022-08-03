Home / India News / Arpita Mukherjee's nail parlours, ‘unaccounted’ GST number: 10 points

Arpita Mukherjee's nail parlours, ‘unaccounted’ GST number: 10 points

india news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 08:02 AM IST
Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee will be produced at the PMLA court today as their 10-day ED custody ends on Wednesday. They were arrested on July 23 in connected with the teachers' recruitment scam. 
Arpita Mukherjee runs three nail salons which were raided by ED on Tuesday.&nbsp;
Arpita Mukherjee runs three nail salons which were raided by ED on Tuesday. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Details of the business dealings of former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee have surfaced as the Enforcement Directorate goes on with their investigation into the teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal after 52 crore was recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's flats, apart from gold and other valuables. The 10-day ED custody of both Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee will end today and they will be produced before a PMLA court today.

Here are the latest updates:

1. The ED on Tuesday sealed a flat at Fort Oasis Apartment in Kolkata, West Bengal, which belongs to one Om Jhunjhunwala.

2. ED officials claimed the flat was gifted to Partha Chatterjee by an industrialist and Arpita Mukherjee was using it.

3. The ED also raided three nail salons apparently run by Arpita Mukherjee. One is located at Barangay in north Kolkata, another in Patuli township in the southern part of the city and the third is on the Lake View Road, also in the southern part.

4. Arpita Mukherjee has used one GST number for running a beauty parlour, ED officials found. They said another GST number also belonged to her but it is not linked to any business.

5. Investigating officials suspect the other GST number might have been generated illegally to evade tax.

6. Arpita Mukherjee on Tuesday claimed the money recovered from her flats was kept without her knowledge. Earlier she told ED officials she was not aware of the amount but had the knowledge that Partha Chatterjee's men used to keep the money.

7. Partha Chatterjee has remained non-cooperative and often complained of tiredness.

8. When Partha Chatterjee was being taken to the ED office from the hospital on Tuesday, a woman hurled a shoe at him. She said she came only to throw the shoe at him.

9. Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee will be produced before a PMLA court today as their 10-day ED custody ends on Wednesday.

10. Partha Chatterjee has denied any link with the scam and said he has been a victim of a conspiracy.

(With inputs from Bureau and agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
partha chatterjee ssc
partha chatterjee ssc
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out