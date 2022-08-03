Arpita Mukherjee's nail parlours, ‘unaccounted’ GST number: 10 points

Details of the business dealings of former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee have surfaced as the Enforcement Directorate goes on with their investigation into the teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal after ₹52 crore was recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's flats, apart from gold and other valuables. The 10-day ED custody of both Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee will end today and they will be produced before a PMLA court today.

Here are the latest updates:

1. The ED on Tuesday sealed a flat at Fort Oasis Apartment in Kolkata, West Bengal, which belongs to one Om Jhunjhunwala.

2. ED officials claimed the flat was gifted to Partha Chatterjee by an industrialist and Arpita Mukherjee was using it.

3. The ED also raided three nail salons apparently run by Arpita Mukherjee. One is located at Barangay in north Kolkata, another in Patuli township in the southern part of the city and the third is on the Lake View Road, also in the southern part.

4. Arpita Mukherjee has used one GST number for running a beauty parlour, ED officials found. They said another GST number also belonged to her but it is not linked to any business.

5. Investigating officials suspect the other GST number might have been generated illegally to evade tax.

6. Arpita Mukherjee on Tuesday claimed the money recovered from her flats was kept without her knowledge. Earlier she told ED officials she was not aware of the amount but had the knowledge that Partha Chatterjee's men used to keep the money.

7. Partha Chatterjee has remained non-cooperative and often complained of tiredness.

8. When Partha Chatterjee was being taken to the ED office from the hospital on Tuesday, a woman hurled a shoe at him. She said she came only to throw the shoe at him.

9. Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee will be produced before a PMLA court today as their 10-day ED custody ends on Wednesday.

10. Partha Chatterjee has denied any link with the scam and said he has been a victim of a conspiracy.

(With inputs from Bureau and agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON