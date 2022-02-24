Artificial intelligence to drive farm growth: PM Modi

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence is going to completely change agriculture and farming in the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as he stressed on the use of new technologies to boost farm incomes.

Addressing a webinar on agriculture and the Union Budget, the prime minister said over 700 agri startups have been launched in the last couple of years, adding that newer technologies will drive growth.

Modi also said the PM-KISAN had entered its third anniversary. “This scheme has become a strong support for the small farmers of the country. Under the scheme, almost ₹1.75 lakh crore has been given to 11 crore farmers,” he said.

The PM said the Union Budget (2022-23) will transform agriculture by making it efficient and sustainable, while pointing to record purchases of farm produce at minimum support prices (MSP).

“The target is to undertake natural farming on mission mode within 5 km on both the banks of the Ganga. Modern technology in agriculture and horticulture will be made available to the farmers. Emphasis has been laid on strengthening Mission Oil Palm to reduce the import of edible oil,” he said.

Modi also said his government had created a new ministry of cooperation to transform cooperative societies into “successful commercial enterprises”. The prime minister said a new cooperation policy and tax incentives will add momentum to cooperatives to create prosperity and employment.

The Modi government is looking towards greater private investments in agriculture. However, it had to repeal three laws aimed at market reforms in agriculture after a year of protests.

Modi also said new logistics arrangements will be made through the PM Gati Shakti plan for the transportation of agricultural products. The Union Budget aims “better organisation of agri-waste management and increasing farmers’ income through waste-to-energy solutions”, he added.