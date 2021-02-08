IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Asked by govt to block 1,178 accounts, Twitter says tweets must continue to flow
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California.(REUTERS)
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California.(REUTERS)
india news

Asked by govt to block 1,178 accounts, Twitter says tweets must continue to flow

The fresh directions from the Centre have been issued under the Section 69 (A) of the IT Act that allows the government to take action against posts and accounts that may pose a threat to public order.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:27 PM IST

Twitter, which has been asked by the government of India in a fresh order to take down 1,178 accounts that may “foment trouble”, said on Monday that it engaging with the Centre from a position of respect.

In a statement to HT, the company also said that "safety of our employees is a top priority for us at Twitter".

A spokesperson of Twitter said that the company has asked for a meeting with Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. "We have reached out to the honourable minister for a formal dialogue. An acknowledgement to the receipt of the non-compliance notice has also been formally communicated," the spokesperson said.

"We review every report we receive from the government as expeditiously as possible, and take appropriate action regarding such reports while making sure we hold firm to our fundamental values and commitment to protecting the public conversation. An update is shared through our established channels of communication with the government," the spokesperson further said in the statement.

"We strongly believe that the open and free exchange of information has a positive global impact, and that the tweets must continue to flow," the statement further said.

The directions have been issued under the Section 69 (A) of the information technology act that allows the government to take action against posts and accounts that may pose a threat to public order.

The government's fresh order came days after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had asked the social media platform to block 257 accounts which were tweeting about farm laws which can impact public order. The government had called these tweets "misinformation".

It has also warned Twitter of penal action in case of failure to comply with its directive. Twitter had blocked those accounts for few hours before unilaterally unblocking them.

The lifting of the local ban came in the backdrop of widespread outrage against Twitter for censoring free speech.

The IT ministry had also expressed its displeasure over Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently liking several tweets made by foreign-based celebrities in support of farmer protest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter ban jack dorsey it act
app
Close
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
india news

Sasikala ready to disrupt political equations, calls for a 'united party to defe

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • Sasikala left Bengaluru on Monday morning and received a rousing reception along the road route before she reached Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California.(REUTERS)
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California.(REUTERS)
india news

Asked by govt to block 1,178 accounts, Twitter says tweets must continue to flow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:27 PM IST
The fresh directions from the Centre have been issued under the Section 69 (A) of the IT Act that allows the government to take action against posts and accounts that may pose a threat to public order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said the victim died due to injuries sustained in the attack by villagers.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
Police said the victim died due to injuries sustained in the attack by villagers.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

Man lynched by villagers in Assam over alleged illicit affair; 6 detained

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • Police have detained six people including the son of the woman with whom the victim was allegedly in a relationship
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held by Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Amaravati on Monday. (ANI FILE PHOTO).
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held by Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Amaravati on Monday. (ANI FILE PHOTO).
india news

Jagan plans commercial, residential hubs in land allotted to UAE’s Lulu Group

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) and AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation submitted the details of the proposals to the chief minister stating that the commercial and residential complexes would fetch revenue of at least 1,450 crore net income to the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Twitter, asked by govt to block more accounts, says open exchange of information

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • Twitter, asked by govt to block more accounts, says open exchange of information has a positive global impact
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the opposition party meeting at Parliament in New Delhi.(ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the opposition party meeting at Parliament in New Delhi.(ANI Photo)
india news

Rahul Gandhi says Cong's 'Join Social Media' campaign will counter online hate

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:17 PM IST
The country needs non-violent warriors to fight for truth, compassion and harmony, Gandhi said in a video message that was streamed at the launch of the campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Local MLA Khasim Vashum, Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar and DGP LM Khaute were also present at the gathering along with Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (PHOTO: DIPR Manipur)
Local MLA Khasim Vashum, Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar and DGP LM Khaute were also present at the gathering along with Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (PHOTO: DIPR Manipur)
india news

Manipur village bags 10 lakh reward for voluntarily destroying poppy plants

By Sobhapati Samom
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:03 PM IST
  • The cash reward was given to Peh (Paoyi) village authority for voluntarily destroying poppy plants grown in their village as part of the state government’s ‘War on Drugs’ campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in district jail Rupnagar in Punjab since January 2019. (Photo HT)
Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in district jail Rupnagar in Punjab since January 2019. (Photo HT)
india news

Punjab is defending & supporting gangster Mukhtar Ansari, UP govt tells SC

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:01 PM IST
  • Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, told a bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy that trial in several cases of heinous offences involving Ansari, a BSP MLA from Mau constituency, is held up in the state and Punjab government is “supporting a gangster”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(ANI)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Kerala CM urges PM to reconsider ESZ notification

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Six of the inured policemen are still in hospital after the midnight attack by a mob.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
Six of the inured policemen are still in hospital after the midnight attack by a mob.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

11 including 9 cops injured as mob attacks police station in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • The violence erupted after the police brought the leader of a group which was creating a ruckus at a cultural function after getting drunk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rich in biodiversity, the 344 sq km Wayanad wildlife sanctuary is a favourite habitat of elephants and tigers. (HT PHOTO)
Rich in biodiversity, the 344 sq km Wayanad wildlife sanctuary is a favourite habitat of elephants and tigers. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on ESZ notification, shutdown halts life in Wayanad

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • Life came to a standstill in the district as shops, business establishments and offices remained closed and vehicles kept off the roads. The UDF said it will strengthen the stir if the draft notification was not withdrawn immediately.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women have been employed as officers in Indian Navy since 1992 wherein only three streams were available to them namely law, education and logistics.(PTI Photo)
Women have been employed as officers in Indian Navy since 1992 wherein only three streams were available to them namely law, education and logistics.(PTI Photo)
india news

Indian Navy employed the maximum percentage of women among three services

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • In a written reply to a question, Minister of state for defence Shripad Naik said the number of women serving the Navy is 704 while the strength of men in the force is 10,108. The figure is in respect of women officers only as women are inducted at officer level at present.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (PTI)
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (PTI)
india news

Farm laws: Cong MP slams govt over push back against tweets by foreign celebs

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:28 PM IST
"Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar being misled. Is our country so weak that an 18-year-old-girl is being considered an enemy for speaking in favour of the protesting farmers?" he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the controversy around the new farm laws will have no impact in Bihar. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the controversy around the new farm laws will have no impact in Bihar. (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar welcomes PM Modi’s assurance on MSP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:15 PM IST
  • Reiterating his stand that the new laws are in the “interests of the farmers", the Bihar CM expressed hope that misgivings over the legislations that have arisen in some states would be addressed by the Centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The balance GST compensation for the period April-May 2020 and for the full period June-November'20 is pending to all states/UTs due to inadequate amount in the GST Compensation Fund during the current fiscal.(Mint)
The balance GST compensation for the period April-May 2020 and for the full period June-November'20 is pending to all states/UTs due to inadequate amount in the GST Compensation Fund during the current fiscal.(Mint)
india news

Over 2.06 lakh crore GST compensation to states due for Apr-Nov

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:07 PM IST
  • Minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said The provisional GST compensation due for fiscal 2020-21 (April-November) stands at 2,06,461 crore. While GST compensation of 40,000 crore has been released to all states/UTs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP