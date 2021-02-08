Asked by govt to block 1,178 accounts, Twitter says tweets must continue to flow
Twitter, which has been asked by the government of India in a fresh order to take down 1,178 accounts that may “foment trouble”, said on Monday that it engaging with the Centre from a position of respect.
In a statement to HT, the company also said that "safety of our employees is a top priority for us at Twitter".
A spokesperson of Twitter said that the company has asked for a meeting with Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. "We have reached out to the honourable minister for a formal dialogue. An acknowledgement to the receipt of the non-compliance notice has also been formally communicated," the spokesperson said.
"We review every report we receive from the government as expeditiously as possible, and take appropriate action regarding such reports while making sure we hold firm to our fundamental values and commitment to protecting the public conversation. An update is shared through our established channels of communication with the government," the spokesperson further said in the statement.
"We strongly believe that the open and free exchange of information has a positive global impact, and that the tweets must continue to flow," the statement further said.
The directions have been issued under the Section 69 (A) of the information technology act that allows the government to take action against posts and accounts that may pose a threat to public order.
The government's fresh order came days after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had asked the social media platform to block 257 accounts which were tweeting about farm laws which can impact public order. The government had called these tweets "misinformation".
It has also warned Twitter of penal action in case of failure to comply with its directive. Twitter had blocked those accounts for few hours before unilaterally unblocking them.
The lifting of the local ban came in the backdrop of widespread outrage against Twitter for censoring free speech.
The IT ministry had also expressed its displeasure over Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently liking several tweets made by foreign-based celebrities in support of farmer protest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala ready to disrupt political equations, calls for a 'united party to defe
- Sasikala left Bengaluru on Monday morning and received a rousing reception along the road route before she reached Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asked by govt to block 1,178 accounts, Twitter says tweets must continue to flow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man lynched by villagers in Assam over alleged illicit affair; 6 detained
- Police have detained six people including the son of the woman with whom the victim was allegedly in a relationship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan plans commercial, residential hubs in land allotted to UAE’s Lulu Group
- National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) and AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation submitted the details of the proposals to the chief minister stating that the commercial and residential complexes would fetch revenue of at least ₹1,450 crore net income to the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter, asked by govt to block more accounts, says open exchange of information
- Twitter, asked by govt to block more accounts, says open exchange of information has a positive global impact
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi says Cong's 'Join Social Media' campaign will counter online hate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur village bags ₹10 lakh reward for voluntarily destroying poppy plants
- The cash reward was given to Peh (Paoyi) village authority for voluntarily destroying poppy plants grown in their village as part of the state government’s ‘War on Drugs’ campaign.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab is defending & supporting gangster Mukhtar Ansari, UP govt tells SC
- Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, told a bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy that trial in several cases of heinous offences involving Ansari, a BSP MLA from Mau constituency, is held up in the state and Punjab government is “supporting a gangster”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Kerala CM urges PM to reconsider ESZ notification
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 including 9 cops injured as mob attacks police station in Assam
- The violence erupted after the police brought the leader of a group which was creating a ruckus at a cultural function after getting drunk.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on ESZ notification, shutdown halts life in Wayanad
- Life came to a standstill in the district as shops, business establishments and offices remained closed and vehicles kept off the roads. The UDF said it will strengthen the stir if the draft notification was not withdrawn immediately.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Navy employed the maximum percentage of women among three services
- In a written reply to a question, Minister of state for defence Shripad Naik said the number of women serving the Navy is 704 while the strength of men in the force is 10,108. The figure is in respect of women officers only as women are inducted at officer level at present.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: Cong MP slams govt over push back against tweets by foreign celebs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar welcomes PM Modi’s assurance on MSP
- Reiterating his stand that the new laws are in the “interests of the farmers", the Bihar CM expressed hope that misgivings over the legislations that have arisen in some states would be addressed by the Centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over ₹2.06 lakh crore GST compensation to states due for Apr-Nov
- Minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said The provisional GST compensation due for fiscal 2020-21 (April-November) stands at ₹2,06,461 crore. While GST compensation of ₹40,000 crore has been released to all states/UTs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox