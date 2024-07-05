At 35.7 degrees Celsius, Srinagar logs hottest July day in 25 years

Heatwave conditions persisted in Kashmir on Thursday with Srinagar recording a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal and the highest in July in 25 years, officials said. Women hold an umbrella as they walk along a street on a hot summer day in Srinagar. (AFP)

The city had recorded a high of 37 degrees Celsius in July 1999.

Srinagar was hotter than Delhi (31.7 degrees Celsius), Kolkata (31 degrees Celsius), Mumbai (32 degrees Celsius) and Bengaluru (28 degrees Celsius).

Other parts of the Valley also witnessed scorching temperatures, with Qazigund recording a high of 32.8 degrees Celsius and Kupwara 35.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The Valley has been experiencing rising temperatures and scorching heat over the past few weeks, leading to water shortage in many areas.

The health department has issued advisories to deal with the heatwave conditions. The school education department has already announced a 10-day summer vacation for all schools in the Valley from July 8.

Amid the heat, people are choosing to stay indoors.

Some respite is likely on Friday as the meteorological department has forecast intermittent spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places.

There is also a possibility of intermittent moderate rainfall at many places and heavy spells at a few places in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and Saturday, the weather office said.

Light rainfall is expected on Sunday. Hot and humid weather is likely from July 8 to 10, with scattered rain and thundershowers likely in the Jammu division, it said.

The Met office has also warned of flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas till Sunday and advised residents to take precautions.

"Low-lying areas may experience temporary waterlogging and moderate thunderstorms with lightning are also possible at a few locations," it said in an advisory.

It advised the residents follow the latest weather forecasts.

Police have also issued an advisory, warning that increased water levels in rivers and streams posed significant risks.

They advised people to avoid swimming in fast-flowing waters, stay informed about weather alerts, have an emergency plan, and follow evacuation orders when necessary.

The residents have been urged to call 100 for assistance.