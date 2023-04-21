Babul Supriyo's ‘challenge’ after Vivek Agnihotri changes location of Kolkata event

Trinamool Congress MLA Babul Supriyo has reacted to Vivek Agnihotri's tweet in which the filmmaker on Wednesday announced that he had changed the location of his book signing event in Kolkata due to “security reasons”. Trinamool Congress MLA Babul Supriyo and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

“KOLKATA: ATTENTION: This is to inform that due to security reasons the venue of book signing of #UrbanNaxals has been shifted from Quest Mall to Starmark Book Shop, South City Mall. I’m informed that since Quest Mall is a Muslim Area it’s not safe. The tragedy of modern Bengal,” Agnihotri tweeted.

Accusing the West Bengal chief minister of allowing "Muslims" to illegally hijack a mall, the filmmaker tweeted, “Friends, It’s a very tragic and alarming situation that in India, an Indian author isn’t allowed in an Indian mall because that area is dominated by Muslim Indians. @MamataOfficial has officially allowed them to illegally hijack a mall. Ironically, the book is #UrbanNaxals.”

Reacting to Agnihotri’s tweet, Supriyo said that he was “disturbed”. Supriyo said he is an MLA from Ballygunge and the Quest Mall is located in this area.

“Dear @vivekagnihotri, you are a colleague of mine from the Film fraternity & your wife Pallaviji is very well known to me for longâ€â Quest Mall is in my MLA constituency #Ballygunge.. I am disturbed to know that you have moved your event from there for reasons u mentioned,” Supriyo wrote in his Twitter post.

Replying to Supriyo, Agnihotri said he was told that it was not safe for him to sign his book in 'a Muslim area (in a secular country)'. "As a MLA can you please ensure my safety? Or even you are helpless like me?" he asked.

Supriyo said he was “not helpless”, but alleged that he was helpless when he was in the Bharatiya Janata Party, which earned him the "Dangebaaz" title.

“I am not helpless.. I was when I was in the communal party @BJP4India which earned me the 'Dangebaaz' title for no fault of mine. Plz come to Kolkata a day earlier. I challenge you that you shall hv the best book release of your life. I shall personally take care. Game?” Supriyo, who joined the TMC in September 2021, said.

In another tweet, Supriyo told Agnihotri, “Your political jibe asking if I am helpless makes me remind u that even Janab NaseeruddinShah called me a Dangebaaz when I contested Ballygunge against his niece fielded by CPIM. Anyways, DM me ur No. & I wil call U. Now don't tell me u r helpless cuz that wil irk @BJP4India,” he tweeted.

