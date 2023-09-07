News / India News / Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces hike in salaries of MLAs

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces hike in salaries of MLAs

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 07, 2023 05:34 PM IST

Banerjee, however, didn't give a breakup of the actual salaries of the lawmakers after the hike.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday announced a hike of 40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs of West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks in State assembly, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI )
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks in State assembly, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI )

Banerjee, who made the announcement in the house, said there will, however, be no revision in the salary of the chief minister as she has not been drawing any salary for a long time.

READ | West Bengal assembly passes resolution to observe April 15 as Bengal Day

"The salary of MLAs of the West Bengal Assembly is very less compared to that of other states. So it has been decided that their salaries will be hiked by 40,000 per month, " she said.

Banerjee, however, didn't give a breakup of the actual salaries of the lawmakers after the hike including all allowances and extra pay as members of the various standing committees.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out