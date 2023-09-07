Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces hike in salaries of MLAs

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday announced a hike of ₹40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs of West Bengal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks in State assembly, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI )

Banerjee, who made the announcement in the house, said there will, however, be no revision in the salary of the chief minister as she has not been drawing any salary for a long time.

"The salary of MLAs of the West Bengal Assembly is very less compared to that of other states. So it has been decided that their salaries will be hiked by ₹40,000 per month, " she said.

Banerjee, however, didn't give a breakup of the actual salaries of the lawmakers after the hike including all allowances and extra pay as members of the various standing committees.