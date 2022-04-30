'Biased...': Ex-judges, veterans slam 'open letter' to PM on hate politics

After a group comprising 108 former civil servants in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged politics of hate practiced by BJP governments, a group of former judges, bureaucrats and armed forces veterans have penned a counter letter, ANI reported.

The letter signed by eight former judges, 97 retired bureaucrats and 92 armed forces veterans have written an open letter to the prime minister against the letter by the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG).

A group of former judges and bureaucrats has issued a rejoinder to another ex-bureaucrats’ group, which expressed concerns about “politics of hate” in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing it of trying to sway public opinion and indulging in “virtue signaling”.

Calling themselves 'Concerned Citizens', the signatories allege that the letter to PM Modi by the Constitutional Conduct Group didn't have sincere motivations.

Also Read | A timeline of the communal clashes in April across the country

"The letter was the group's way to let out its frustration against the public opinion which remains solidly behind Modi," the signatories said, citing the Bharatiya Janata Party's recent electoral wins in the assembly elections to four of five states.

"Their 'anger and anguish' is not only empty virtue-signaling, they are actually fuelling the politics of hate they seek to combat by attempting to engineer hate against the present government with their patent prejudices and false portrayals,” the counter letter read.

Also Read | Maha saw 474 cases of communal clashes between 2014 and 2020: NCRB

Calling the CCG's letter biased with clear ideological moorings, the Concerned Citizens group drew attention towards the “striking similarity between the phraseology of the CCG missives and utterances in the western media or by western agencies."

The 197 signatories also called out the CCG's alleged "silence" on post-poll violence in West Bengal.

“It lays bare their cynical and unprincipled approach to issues,” the group alleged.

“The same attitude shapes their reactions (or rather the lack of any reaction) to the multiple violent incidents in various states ruled by different political parties and targeted violation of human rights adversely affecting the livelihoods of the poor irrespective of their religion," it said.

In an open letter, the Consitutional Conduct Group had said, "We are witnessing a frenzy of hate filled destruction in the country where at the sacrificial altar are not just Muslims and members of the other minority communities but the Constitution itself".

In the counter-letter, the ‘Concerned Citizens’ group advised the former civil servants against “orchestrating a false narrative of colourable use of state power”.

The counter letter alleged that the other group’s real intention is to foster a counter-narrative against the “premeditated attacks on peaceful processions during Hindu festivals, be it in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat or New Delhi”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON