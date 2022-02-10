BJP demands CM Hemant Soren’s resignation for acquiring ‘mining lease’ in Ranchi

Former Jharkhand chief minister and national vice-president of the BJP Raghubar Das on Thursday demanded the resignation of chief minister Hemant Soren for allegedly misusing his office to get an in-principle approval for stone quarrying in his name on government land on the outskirts of Ranchi. It was cleared by the mines department which falls under the CM’s jurisdiction.

The former CM alleged that by getting a mining lease when he is holding the CM’s portfolio and is also the head of the concerned department, Soren has violated the code of conduct and ethics meant for the office of the chief minister and ministers, besides having committed criminal offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“Hemant Soren is holding the chair of CM for over two years and is functioning as a public servant. It is surprising that the same mines department which is headed by the CM issued a letter of interest (LOI) and then cleared the mining plan and an associate de parent also gave the nod over environmental impact assessment. This is a clear case of corruption,” said Das, sharing copies of the official communication and applications and directions of the chain of events in the matter with the media at Jharkhand BJP headquarters.

“The act is violation of section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 169 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). The land over which land lease has been sanctioned is government property and granting it to a serving CM is illegal. This is also a violation of section 9 of the Representation of People’s Act and Article 19 (A) of the Constitution. Hence Hemant Soren should be disqualified (as an MLA),” he added.

The BJP leader said the incumbent chief minister should resign on moral grounds and a party delegation would soon be meeting the Governor to apprise him about the development and seek disqualification of Soren as an MLA.

Reacting to the development, principal general secretary and spokesperson of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Supriyo Bhattacharya said they would officially respond to the charges on Friday. “We will respond to the matter only after going through the documents and taking legal opinion over the issue,” said Bhattacharya.