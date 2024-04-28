BJP will change Constitution if they return to power: Priyanka Gandhi in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said on Saturday that while the top leadership of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may deny it now, they would alter the Constitution if they returned to power. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addressed rally in Gujarat’s Valsad on Saturday (Twitter/@priyankagandhi)

“BJP leaders are saying that they will change the Constitution. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is denying it. This is their tactic. First, they will always deny what they want to do. But after coming to power, they will implement it. They want to change the Constitution to weaken the common people and deprive them of their rights given in our Constitution,” she said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Gandhi was addressing a public rally on Saturday at Dharampur village of tribal-dominated Valsad district in Gujarat in support of Congress candidate Anant Patel who has been given a ticket for the ST-reserved Valsad Lok Sabha seat.

Gandhi likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent accusations of “wealth redistribution” to the lighthearted banter from an uncle at weddings. She envisioned a scenario where an “Uncle Ji” warns about Congress stealing jewellery and distributing it, suggesting that such remarks would elicit laughter rather than concern.

Also Read: Modi terrorising nation as he is losing ground, says Kharge in Assam

Gandhi critiqued Modi’s rhetoric, implying that he resorts to such tactics due to the weight of his position, stating, “Today the Prime Minister of the country is talking such nonsense to you because he thinks people will take his words seriously given the importance of the post he holds.”

PM Modi has recently hit out on the Congress’s alleged plans for wealth redistribution and inheritance tax. Modi had said that Congress and its allies have an eye on people’s income and assets. “They want to amend the law to snatch the asset and mangalsutra of our mothers and sisters”.

Modi during a rally in Chhattisgarh earlier this week had alleged that the Congress is planning to impose higher taxes and does not want people to pass on their hard-earned wealth to their children.

“They (Congress) want to snatch your assets and rights of your children,” PM Modi told an election meeting in north Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur.

Modi has also been claiming in his election rallies that the Congress party would snatch gold ornaments, including ‘mangalsutra’, of women and redistribute them.

Also Read: Oppn win will embolden ‘anti-India’ forces: Modi

Gandhi, addressing Modi’s new focus, dismissed it as nonsensical and suggested it stems from anxiety. “He is now warning people that Congress will enter their houses with an X-ray machine to conduct a search, then snatch your ornaments as well as ‘mangalsutra’ kept in safes and give it away to others. Is that even possible? Is he doing this out of nervousness?” Gandhi said.

Targeting PM Modi over inflation, Gandhi called PM Modi a “mehengai” (inflation) man.

Gandhi remarked that during the elections, PM Modi entered the stage like “Superman,” but she urged people to remember him as a “mehengai (inflation)” man. She questioned BJP leaders who portray the PM as powerful, suggesting that “if he can supposedly stop wars with a snap of his fingers then why is he unable to alleviate poverty just as easily”?

The Congress leader asserted that the tribal population in Gujarat, Modi’s home state, as well as across the country, is enduring hardships such as escalating inflation, unemployment, inadequate wages, land loss, violence against women, and various other atrocities.

Elections for all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on May 7 in the third phase. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.