'Black day for democracy': AAP on Manish Sisodia's arrest in Delhi liquor case

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 26, 2023 07:49 PM IST

In a tweet, the AAP said, "Black day for democracy. BJP's CBI arrested the world's best education minister @msisodia in a fake case, who is shaping the future of lakhs of children. BJP has made this arrest due to political rivalry.

The Aam Aadmi Party Sunday slammed the arrest of party leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor case as "a black day of democracy". The party, in a tweet, claimed that Sisodia was arrested in a “fake” case due to political rivalry. Sisodia was arrested after eight hours of questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi liquor case.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (HT File Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

"Black day for democracy. BJP's CBI arrested the world's best education minister @msisodia in a fake case, who is shaping the future of lakhs of children. BJP has made this arrest due to political rivalry," the AAP said in a tweet.

Party spokesperson Sanjeev Jha termed the arrest "dictatorial" and said, “Modi ji did not do well by arresting the best education minister of the country. This dictatorship will end soon.”

Before going to the CBI headquarters for questioning, Sisodia had in the morning tweeted: “Going to CBI again today will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh who was hanged for the country. It is a small thing to go to jail because of such false allegations.”

manish sisodia
