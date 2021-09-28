Home / India News / Breaking: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Live

Breaking: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

Breaking News Updates September 28, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 05:56 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

 Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 28, 2021 05:56 AM IST

    Top US diplomat to travel to India on October 6, 7

    A top American diplomat will visit India next month to hold talks with her Indian counterparts on bilateral and regional issues, the US State Department said on Monday, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a successful bilateral summit here with President Joe Biden.

  • SEP 28, 2021 05:26 AM IST

    US VP Kamala Harris hires two advisers as her portfolio grows

    Vice President Kamala Harris has hired two new advisers at a time when she is leading the charge for the Biden administration on a number of issues including voting rights and immigration from Central America.

  • SEP 28, 2021 05:05 AM IST

    North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

    North Korea on Tuesday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, Seoul and Tokyo officials said, the latest in a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang that raised questions about the sincerity of its recent offer for talks with South Korea.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news india news
Post-poll violence: The Supreme Court intends to hear the Bengal government's plea against the CBI probe as the first case of the day.&nbsp;(File Photo / HT)
Post-poll violence: The Supreme Court intends to hear the Bengal government's plea against the CBI probe as the first case of the day. (File Photo / HT)
india news

Post-poll violence: SC to hear final arguments of Mamata govt against CBI probe

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 05:45 AM IST
West Bengal post-poll violence: The CBI, which is probing the more serious crimes like murder and rape during the post-poll violence, has already registered at least 40 first information reports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
india news

Breaking: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 05:53 AM IST
Breaking News Updates September 28, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
BJP National vice president Dilip Ghosh during an election campaign in favour of BJP candidate for Bhabanipur Priyanka Tibrewal as TMC and BJP supporters clash with each other, in Kolkata. (ANI Photo)(Saikat Paul)
BJP National vice president Dilip Ghosh during an election campaign in favour of BJP candidate for Bhabanipur Priyanka Tibrewal as TMC and BJP supporters clash with each other, in Kolkata. (ANI Photo)(Saikat Paul)
india news

Clashes mark the last day of Bhabanipur campaign

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 04:14 AM IST
  • The TMC was quick to highlight images of the pistols being waved around by the bodyguards as another instance of the BJP trying to provoke people into creating an incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb that his speech and ‘contempt of court’ remark was distorted and taken out of context. (PTI)
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb that his speech and ‘contempt of court’ remark was distorted and taken out of context. (PTI)
india news

‘Hold judiciary in high esteem’: Tripura CM Biplab after row over his ‘contempt’ remark

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, while speaking at a biennial conference of the Civil Service Officers’ Association on Saturday, said that the officers should work for people without thinking about contempt of court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.