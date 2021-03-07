Tamil Nadu bus conductor who planted 3 lakh saplings in 30 years wins praise
A bus conductor in Tamil Nadu, who has planted over 3 lakh saplings in the last 30 years using his own money, is garnering appreciation on social media.
Marimuthu Yoganathan is a bus conductor in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation by profession.
A known eco activist, Yoganathan has been awarded "Eco Warrior" award by Vice-President of India, 'Unsung Hero' award by wildlife film-maker Mike Pandey and film actor John Abraham in "Timberland" function held in Delhi.
Recently, a Twitter user with the handle name of @JainMaggii shared a picture of the bus conductor holding a sapling and wrote, "Marimuthu Yoganathan, a bus conductor who has planted over 3 lakh saplings in the last 30 years using his own money. Meet the 'real environmentalist'!"
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also replied to the tweet dated March 5, 2021 and said, "Inspiration on my birthday. Thank you for sharing."
The tweet also drew the reactions of several people who praised Yoganathan for his efforts.
"Noble work by Shri Yoganathan....Clapping hands sign. It doesn't have any impact whether he has planted with his own money or not. He has planted 3 lakh trees. That is enough..... we are getting how much of oxygen from those....just imagine...Once again salute you, sir...," wrote a twitter user.
Another Twitter user said, "Great work! Thank you for sharing! Hero, who is saving our lives and this planet! inspiration these are! Hero what made him so dedicated, please highlight his stories. Would love to know more about him."
"Mind-boggling. Almost 100 trees per day without fail! #Legend," wrote another while calling Yoganathan a legend.
Yoganathan visited around 3,743 universities, colleges, schools and industries and took classes to raise environmental awareness.
He has been conferred with the tiltle 'Sutru Suzal Seyal Veerar' by the Tamil Nadu Government.
He was also conferred the Eco Warrior Award by the Indian government."My request to have the award sent to me by post was declined. I was concerned about the train fare, the days taken for my leave, and accommodation costs in New Delhi. But, I'm glad I received the award in person from none other than the Vice President of the country," said Yoganathan on receiving the honour.
