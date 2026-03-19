New Delhi, The Capacity Building Commission will hold a week-long conclave next month to further strengthen governance capabilities across central and state government departments, officials said on Thursday. Capacity Building Commission plans week-long conclave to further strengthen governance capabilities

The conclave, named as Sadhana Saptah, will be held from April 2-8, they said.

The event is conceived as a theme-focused and sector-anchored exercise to strengthen governance capability across ministries, departments and states, the officials said.

It is structured on three themes technology, tradition and tangible outcomes.

Under the technology theme, it will discuss artificial intelligence and emerging technologies transforming the sector. Focus areas may include sector-specific AI use cases, regulatory readiness and digital public infrastructure integration, the officials said.

Indian knowledge systems and indigenous innovations will be another focus area of the conclave.

It will deliberate on citizen impact tracking, clear articulation of priority sectoral outcomes for citizens and dashboard-based monitoring as part of the "tangible outcome" theme.

By the end of 'Sadhana Saptah', each ministry/department should articulate two priority technology interventions, two sector-relevant indigenous or traditional models and three measurable outcome commitments for the financial year 2026–27, CBC officials said.

The CBC is the custodian of the Mission Karmayogi framework to drive civil service reforms through capacity building and competency-based learning. The conclave will also mark the launch of a few of the key initiatives aimed at further strengthening the capacity-building ecosystem under Mission Karmayogi.

It includes Karmayogi Kshamata Connect to capacitate over 70 per cent of frontline functionaries across the Centre and states/UTs through a structured package of domain, behavioural and functional learning modules.

As part of 'Sadhana Saptah', a half-day programme on capacity building for viksit panchayat will be organised to underscore the importance of learning and competency-based capacity building at the grassroots level for strengthening Panchayati Raj institutions.

As part of its efforts to strengthen leadership capacity within the scientific ecosystem, the CBC has developed a specialised three-day programme for the scientists transitioning into higher administrative roles, the officials said.

The programme focuses on enabling this shift by building competencies in governance, decision-making, and institutional leadership, and adopts a blended approach combining context-setting, experiential learning, and peer exchange, supported by curated pre and post-learning pathways for sustained impact, they said.

The first batch of the programme will be conducted from April 27-29, 2026 at the Indian National Science Academy , New Delhi, the officials added.

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