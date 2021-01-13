‘Game changer’: PM-led CCS clears ₹48,000 crore deal for 83 Tejas fighter jets
- The 40 LCAs already ordered by the IAF are in the initial operational clearance (IOC) and the more advanced final operational clearance (FOC) configurations. The LCA Mk-1A will come with additional improvements over the FOC aircraft, making it the most advanced Tejas variant so far.
The Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a ₹48,000-crore proposal to buy 83 Tejas LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk 1A aircraft for the Indian Air Force, with defence minister Rajnath Singh calling the largest indigenous defence procurement deal “a game-changer for self-reliance in the Indian defence manufacturing” sector.
“The LCA-Tejas is going to be the backbone of the IAF fighter fleet in years to come. LCA-Tejas incorporates a large number of new technologies many of which were never attempted in India. The indigenous content of LCA-Tejas is 50% in Mk1A variant which will be enhanced to 60%,” Singh said in a statement posted on his Twitter timeline.
Last March, the defence ministry gave a green light to the purchase of 83 advanced Tejas jets from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The jets to be ordered include 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft at the cost of ₹45,696 crore, along with design and development of infrastructure sanctions worth Rs1,202 crore, the defence ministry said in a statement.
The deal for the 83 Mk-1A jets will take the total number of Tejas variants ordered to 123.
The 40 LCAs already ordered by the IAF are in the initial operational clearance (IOC) and the more advanced final operational clearance (FOC) configurations. The LCA Mk-1A will come with additional improvements over the FOC aircraft, making it the most advanced Tejas variant so far.
The Mk-1A variant is expected to come with digital radar warning receivers, external self-protection jammer pods, active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, advanced beyond-visual-range (BVR) missiles and significantly improved maintainability.
“The LCA Mk-1A variant is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured state-of-the-art modern 4+ generation fighter aircraft. This aircraft is equipped with critical operational capabilities of AESA radar, BVR missiles, electronic warfare (EW) Suite and air-to-air refuelling and it would be a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of the IAF,” the defence ministry said.
“The decision taken today will considerably expand the current LCA ecosystem and help in creating new job opportunities. HAL follows a system integrator model in LCA Mk1A program and acts as an umbrella organisation, fostering manufacturing & design capabilities in pvt industry,” Singh said in another tweet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt clears ₹48k-cr Tejas deal, first deliveries in 2024
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Probe all custodial deaths, rules NHRC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSF finds tunnel used by Pulwama attackers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM orders probe after Maneka Gandhi alleges scam in wool board
- The chief secretary has instructed officials to submit the inquiry report within 15 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calcutta HC nod for Ganga Sagar mela, asks state to distribute e-snan kits
- Ganga Sagar mela held on the Sagar Island in mid-January every year is the second largest congregation of pilgrims in India after the Kumbh Mela.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Resort construction near Kaziranga National Park afoot despite SC ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4-tier workforce to oversee vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Debate over vaccine approval intensifies, Paul says have faith in regulator
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decriminalising adultery could lead to ‘instability’ in armed forces: Govt to SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage set for vaccine roll-out as Covaxin adds to supplies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asaduddin Owaisi helped BJP in Bihar, will do so in WB, UP polls: Sakshi Maharaj
- AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made his intentions clear of contesting the assembly elections in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pollution in Yamuna under Supreme Court scanner for a second time
- The Court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to prepare a report identifying the municipalities along the stretch of the river which are yet to install sewage treatment plants (STP).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court stays FIRs against Bengal BJP leader Kabir Bose
- The protection offered to Bose, comes a month after the top court had extended protective cover to senior BJP leaders Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and two others by ordering no coercive action to be taken in any of the criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As cold wave wreaks havoc, here are 10 coldest places in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Centre asks states not to ban supply of poultry from other states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox