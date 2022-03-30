Centre approves procurement of 15 indigenous light combat choppers from HAL for IAF

The Centre on Wednesday approved the procurement of 15 indigenous light combat helicopters from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force. The decision was taken at the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The light combat helicopter Limited Series Production is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured modern combat helicopter. The production cost incurred is ₹3,887 crore along with infrastructure sanctions to the tune of ₹377 crore.



"The light combat helicopter is equipped with required agility, maneuverability. extended range, high altitude performance and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to carry out roles of combat search and rescue, destruction of enemy air defence, counter-insurgency operations, high altitude bunker busting operations etc," the government statement read.



The state-of-the-art technologies and systems compatible with stealth features like the reduced visual, aural, radar and IR signatures and crashworthiness features have been integrated in the combat chopper for deployment in combat zones, the government stated.

"The manufacturing of the LCH by the HAL will give a further push to Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and boost indigenisation of defence production and the defence industry in the country," it said.

The decision to procure the light combat choppers comes amid the three services continuously working on enhancing the combat capabilities in view of security challenges including along the borders with China.