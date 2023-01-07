Centre declares Hizbul operative Asif Maqbool Dar as terrorist under UAPA

The ministry of home affairs has designated Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operative Dr Asif Maqbool Dar as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. In a notification issued on Saturday, the ministry said Dar, presently based in Saudi Arabia, has been involved in instigating the youth of Kashmir Valley using social media platforms for terrorist activities.

“Dr. Asif Maqbool Dar is one of the leading radical voices on social media and involved in nefariously influencing Kashmiri youth to take up arms against Indian Government and Security Forces,” the ministry alleged.

Dar is accused in a case relating to conspiracy hatched by the cadres of terrorist organisation to undertake violent terrorist act in Jammu and Kashmir and major cities in India, including New Delhi, on the direction of handlers based across the border. The National Investigating Agency (NIA) is probing the case.

The central government believes that Dar is “involved in terrorism and…is to be added as a terrorist under the said Act”, the notification said.

Earlier, the MHA designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member Arbaz Ahmad Mir as a terrorist under the UAPA for his involvement in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, including a female teacher Rajni Bala. The MHA made the announcement through a late Friday night notification, stating that Mir, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir and is presently based in Pakistan, is working for LeT from across the border.

"Mir is involved in target killing and has emerged as the main conspirator in killing one female teacher, Rajni Bala in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He is also involved in coordinating terrorism in Kashmir valley and supporting terrorists by transporting illegal arms or ammunition or explosives from across the border," said the notification.

Rajni Bala from Jammu was shot dead outside her workplace, Government High School, Gopalpora, in Kulgam district on May 31, 2022.

