Chhattisgarh close to eradicating Left Wing Extremism, says goveror Ramen Deka

Chhattisgarh governor Ramen Deka on Monday declared that the state is on the verge of eradicating Left Wing Extremism (LWE), citing a massive crackdown that saw over 5,300 insurgents neutralised, surrendered, or arrested in the last two years. The governor said Chhattisgarh procured 14.104 million metric tonnes of paddy from 2.52 million farmers at the minimum support price this year, with payments amounting to ₹33,431 crore (X/ramendeka16)

“When the shadow of terror recedes, the light of development spreads automatically, and people’s lives are illuminated,” Deka said in his customary address to the state assembly’s first session of the year, underlining that the government’s campaign against Maoist extremism had yielded major success.

Over the past two years, 2,004 Maoists were arrested, 532 killed in operations, and 2,704 surrendered — a shift the governor attributed to a rehabilitation policy designed to encourage “misguided youth” to return to the economic mainstream.

In remote areas that have been freed from Maoist influence, he said, basic amenities are being delivered through the ‘Niyad Nella Nar Yojana’, under which 17 departments are implementing 25 welfare schemes and 18 community-level facilities.

Highlighting infrastructure development in Bastar, the governor said ₹1,109 crore has been approved for 146 road and bridge projects, and that many of these projects had been completed.

As many as 728 mobile towers have been made operational in Maoist-affected regions and 449 towers upgraded to 4G services. Villages are also being connected through DTH services and illuminated with high-mast lamps.

In the social sector, he said 31 new primary schools and 19 sub-health centres have been sanctioned in areas once worst-affected by Naxalism. More than 11,000 children and women have been vaccinated under the Niyad Nella Nar Yojana.

Deka added that Chhattisgarh would host the country’s first Khelo India Tribal Games to showcase its tribal culture. “The world will now see the grand Chitrakote waterfall in Bastar instead of smoke from gunpowder,” he said, emphasising the state’s transition toward tourism and sports.

Deka said a centre of excellence was being set up at Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya in Raipur, with assistance from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, to enhance the shelf life of grains.

Quoting the Indian State of Forest Report, Deka said the state’s forest and tree cover had increased by 683 sq km, the highest in the country. The governor said Chhattisgarh ranks first in the country in issuing forest rights titles, with over 4.83 lakh individual and 48,251 community forest rights pattas distributed.

He added that the government had prepared the “Anjor Vision Document” to achieve the goal of becoming a developed state by 2047 and was progressing steadily towards that objective.