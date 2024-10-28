Chhattisgarh: Security forces learn to fight off the wild amid anti-Maoist operations

From learning to inject intramuscular shots in cases of snake or scorpion bites to repealing boar and bear attacks, police and security forces engaged in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh are taking lessons in ways of surviving in the wild, especially the unchartered Abujhmad. The Centre has set March 31, 2026 as the deadline to weed out Maoism from the country.

Officials aware of the operations in the state said the training is important because of three main reasons: the forces have now entered Abujhmad, a largely unsurveyed 6,000 square kilometre of dense forest area considered the Maoist bastion; security personnel living in the jungle for four-five days during the operations; and in the backdrop of recent attacks by bears, bees and snakes.

“Before every operation, we ensure that our teams have people trained to handle the basic first aid. Doctors from district hospitals have trained our personnel. We ensure every team has multiple personnel who are trained not only in dealing with bullet injuries but also snake or scorpion bites. First aid during the first hour is important and so our teams carry medicines of all types in bulk,” Gaurav Rai, superintendent of police (SP), Dantewada, said.

During the September 3 gunfight in the Lohagaon-Purangel jungle, in which nine Maoists were killed, one jawan was bitten by snake, the officer said. “The trained staff immediately injected IM shots after which the jawan was airlifted. Reaching the point where Maoists are hiding sometimes take two days of hike in the forest. Such cases happen when we travel deep in the forest,” Rai added.

In the recent months, while the forces are trying to take control of the Abujhmad forests, security personnel have also come across bears. During the April 30 operation, where 10 Maoists were killed, a special task force (STF) jawan sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by a bear. The jawan had to be airlifted in a helicopter.

“The forest department is helping the personnel in ways to identify tracks of wild animals and ways to avoid it. Fortunately, there has only been one case of bear attack but there are boars. Our forces move in small teams within the jungle to form a cordon around the Maoists groups. You cannot fire at the animals. Not only is it illegal, the gunshots will also give away your location. Coming face to face with animals is more common during night hours for those who are on perimeter security duty of thousands of jawans” an officer from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said.

According to the Union home ministry’s procurement plan, a total of 25,000 anti-mosquito veils have already been approved for CRPF personnel posted in Chhattisgarh. These are apart from the 20,000 ground sheets, which the personnel use while spending nights in the jungle.

“Conducting ops in jungles is a bigger challenge than the Valley (Kashmir). The terrain we are entering in Chhattisgarh is not only challenging but uncharted too. Armed Maoists are not the only challenge, mosquitos and snakes are too,” a senior CRPF officer posted in Delhi said. “It has been decided in multiple meetings that taking over Abujhmad is a priority. The forces today are better prepared to fight in Abujhmad that they were a year ago.”

The Narendra Modi government has set March 31, 2026 as the deadline to weed out Maoism from the country. This has led to a surge in the anti-Naxal operations. At least 194 Maoists have been killed in encounters with security forces this year. The corresponding number stood at 30 last year and 22 in 2022. Earlier this month, on October 4, security forces killed 31 Maoists, believed to be one of the largest anti-Naxal operations in the state.

Explaining why operations these days last for four-five days, inspector general of police (IGP), Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, said: “In recent operations, our forces have walked for over two days just to reach the point where Naxals are hiding. These are areas where trekking on foot is the only option. These areas were for decades under the control of Naxals.”

It is while reaching such uncharted forested areas that the forces face challenges from both the known and the unknown.

Prabhat Kumar, SP of Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh shared details of how dozens of his men were stung by bees, leaving them battling in pain for a few hours.

“During the July 2 operation, in which five Naxals were killed in Ghamandi area, a joint team of police, BSF and ITBP personnel walked (for) nearly two days. Along the way, many jawans were stung by bees from a massive beehive. Other jawans who were trained to give medicines and injections helped in providing first aid. The operation continued only after the swelling on their faces and other body parts reduced,” Kumar said. “We are prepared. If Naxals can live in the jungles, then so can we.”