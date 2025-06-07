China, Iran on board as Brics forum stands against Pahalgam attack

The Brics Parliamentary Forum has strongly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and resolved to take collective action against terrorism, according to a communique released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh during the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, in Brasilia, Brazil. (@sansad_tv)

The joint declaration was adopted at the 11th Brics Parliamentary Forum held in Brasilia, Brazil, by 10 member nations, including India, Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia. The high-level Indian delegation was led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

“The joint declaration strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, and member parliaments agreed to act collectively against terrorism. Shri Birla stressed the need for joint efforts to curb financial support to terrorist organizations, enhance intelligence sharing, prevent the misuse of emerging technologies, and promote cooperation in investigation and judicial processes,” the communique stated, noting that India’s firm stance on countering terrorism was strongly acknowledged by the forum.

The communique also stated that Birla, in his address, presented India’s position on various key subjects — especially global cooperation against terrorism, a just and balanced international order, participation in technological innovation, and democratic exchange.

The two-day Brics Parliamentary Forum, which ended on June 5, saw delegates deliberating pressing global challenges including the responsible use of artificial intelligence, inter-parliamentary cooperation, global trade and economy, and international peace and security.

At the conclusion of the event, Birla was handed over the chairmanship over the forum’s chairmanship, with India hosting the 12th Brics Parliamentary Forum next year. “India will now play an active role in strengthening cooperation among Brics parliaments and advancing a shared approach to addressing global challenges,” the statement added.

Terrorists gunned down 26 tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, leading to a spike in tensions between two countries.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 when the army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) hit nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing more than 100 terrorists. It triggered four days of strikes and counterstrikes with fighter jets, missiles, drones, long-range weapons and heavy artillery before the two sides reached an understanding on stopping all military action on May 10.