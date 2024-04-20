CJI Chandrachud on enactment of three new criminal laws: ‘India is changing’

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday hailed the enactment of three new criminal laws in the country, saying that it is a “clear indication” of India changing. According to the CJI, the new laws have transitioned India's legal framework on criminal justice into a new age. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud (ANI)

“I think that the enactment of three new criminal laws by the Parliament is a clear indicator that India is changing. India is on a move, and we do need new legal instruments to deal with the current challenges that we envisage for the future of our society…These laws signify a watershed moment for our society because no law affects the day-to-day conduct of our society like the criminal law," CJI Chandrachud said while addressing a conference on 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System' in the national capital.

He added,"India is set for a significant overhaul of its criminal justice system with the upcoming implementation of three new criminal laws.”

According to Chandrachud, the new laws would be successful if those in charge of implementing them, adapt to them. He further stated that the “much-needed improvements” have been introduced to “protect the interests of victims and carry out investigation and prosecution of offences efficiently”.

‘Must ensure infrastructure accompanying these procedures are developed adequately’

The CJI said that while the new criminal laws create provisions that are synchronised to our times, it must be ensured that the infrastructure accompanying these procedures are developed adequately for the country to reap the benefits of the new laws.

“This naturally means that we must heavily invest in capacity building of our forensic experts, conduct training of investigating officers, and invest in our court system. Key provisions of the new criminal law would only produce a positive impact if these investments are made as soon as possible,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

Three new criminal laws

The three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Saksha Adhiniyam (BSA) – which seek to replace the colonial era Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence act, will come into force from July 1 this year. The Parliament approved the laws on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.

The three laws include changes that deal with offences of terrorism and acts against the state, enable the registration of electronic first information reports (FIR), factor in corruption in election processes, and make electronic evidence a form of primary proof. Several crimes such as lynching have been separately defined, with detailed provisions and enhanced punishment for crimes against women and children.

However, the provision related to cases of hit-and-run by vehicle drivers would not be implemented immediately.

(With inputs from PTI)