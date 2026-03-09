A Class 9 student allegedly went on a rampage inside a school hostel in Ballari late Saturday night, attacking fellow students with an iron rod and leaving one boy dead and several others injured, police said on Sunday. Class 9 boy kills hostel mate in Ballari rampage

The incident occurred between 10.30 pm and 11 pm in the hostel dormitory of Gurukul International School after students had retired for the night. According to police, the student used a metal rod taken from a hostel bed to assault other students.

Ballari superintendent of police Suman D Pannaker said the boy struck several students during the episode, causing fatal injuries to one of them. “The accused student struck one boy forcefully with an iron rod, leading to his death. He also assaulted the hostel warden during the incident. After carrying out the attack, the accused student fled from the spot. The police have launched a search operation for the absconding student,” she said.

Eight people, including the hostel warden, were injured and taken to hospital for treatment, police said, adding that the student also attacked a driver who tried to intervene and stop the assault. Two people, including a minor and the hostel warden, remain under treatment while five others have been discharged, the police said.

Inspector general of police for the Ballari Range, PS Harsha, visited the school on Saturday night and later met the injured at hospital.

The deceased student, Hemanth, 14, was from Adavani in Andhra Pradesh. His body has been sent to the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari, for post-mortem. Police said all the students involved in the incident are minors studying in the ninth grade.

A case has been registered at the Brucepet Police Station based on a complaint filed by the boy’s father, Lakshmikant. The FIR has been registered under sections 103, 109, 118, 118(2) and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said the investigation will also examine the role of the school management.

Teams from the forensic and the scene of crime officers unit visited the hostel and collected evidence, including blood samples and objects believed to have been used in the assault.

The victim’s father said he received a late-night call from the hostel informing him about his son being in a serious condition. “I received a call from the hostel late at night Saturday informing that my son was in a serious condition. When I came to Ballari, my son had already died,” he said.

The boy’s parents alleged that the school administration was responsible for the incident and questioned how such an attack could occur inside the hostel. “How is it possible for one boy to attack so many students so brutally?” they asked.

Govinda, chairman of the school, said the student is from Gonalu village in Ballari district and comes from a family of agricultural workers.

“Those who know him describe him as a quiet boy who rarely got into fights and was considered a good student. Teachers and fellow students have also shared positive feedback about him. He used to regularly play cricket between 4 pm and 5 pm every day,” Govinda told HT.

He said he was shocked and saddened after learning about the incident on Saturday night. “Nothing like this has ever happened before and we are unable to understand why such an incident occurred,” he added.