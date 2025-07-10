CM Fadnavis issues directives for action after girls stripped in Maharashtra school for menstruation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued directives for stringent action against those responsible for the alleged stripping of girl students at a school to check if they were menstruating, minister Girish Mahajan said on Thursday. A case has been registered against eight persons under some BNS sections and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.(PTI/File)

The minister told the legislative assembly that the CM has ordered a probe into the incident that took place at a private school in Thane district.

Mahajan said strict action will be taken against the guilty.

Congress’ Nana Patole raised the matter in the Lower House, expressing concerns that such an incident could take place in a progressive state like Maharashtra.

Jitendra Awhad of NCP (SP) said the school principal involved is herself a woman. The police have arrested the principal and another staffer over the alleged stripping of the girls.

Stressing that the police have already acted in the case, Mahajan assured the House that a probe would be conducted into the incident and strict action would be taken.

Congress legislator Jyoti Gaikwad also demanded that those guilty should not be spared. She said facilities like sanitary napkin vending machines and water are necessary in schools.

The incident took place at the school in the Shahapur area of Thane district on Tuesday after bloodstains were found in its toilet, according to the police.

It sparked outrage among the girls' parents, who protested on the school premises on Wednesday and sought action against the management and teachers involved in the episode.

The police on Wednesday night arrested the school’s principal and a woman attendant who allegedly stripped the girls, studying in Classes 5 to 10, and checked their private parts for menstruation, an official from Shahapur police station said.

A case has been registered against eight persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.