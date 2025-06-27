Cops seize gun, 50,000 from accused in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

Meghalaya Police on Thursday seized a gun and ₹50,000 from the accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, an official revealed on Friday. Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi got married on May 11 and went for their honeymoon to Meghalaya just days later, where Raja was killed.(HT Sourced)

The seizure was made from the accused Raj and Ankush, who are believed to have helped Sonam Raghuvanshi kill her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last month.

"A weapon was seized yesterday, including a gun with ammunition and ₹50,000, which we recovered from the vehicle. Since we have police custody, we will further interrogate more... Raj and Akash disclosed a weapon in the bag, allowing us to proceed accordingly," Superintendent of Police (SP) Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said. The SP is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the case

The cops will be further interrogating the accused, with the SP saying that the investigators want to find out if the laptops used by the accused were discarded or hidden somewhere.

"Currently, we are planning to interrogate them to determine if we can gain more insight into this matter. We want to find out whether the materials, such as laptops, have been discarded or not. They claimed that the laptops had been thrown away, but we will interrogate them to discover exactly where they were disposed of or if they are still being kept somewhere," SP Kharkongor said.

Meanwhile, Lokendra Singh Tomar, the eighth accused in connection with the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, was produced in court in Gwalior on Tuesday. He has been given a three-day transit remand.

According to Meghalaya police, Tomar is accused of disposing of the pistol and the bag full of money in the murder case, as well as destroying evidence. He will be taken to Meghalaya via Indore, Delhi and Guwahati.

Two accused in Raja Raghuvanshi murder refuse to testify before the magistrate

Two of the four men accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi case during their honeymoon in Meghalaya have allegedly refused to give statements before a magistrate. Both men had confessed to their roles in the crime to the police.

“We sent only two of the (five) accused to the magistrate. They did not want to make any statement. We have ample material evidence against them. We are also waiting for the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report,” SP Kharkongor told NDTV.

Police had earlier claimed all the accused had confessed to their involvement in the murder. However, confessions made to the police do not hold up in court unless the accused repeats them before a magistrate under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).