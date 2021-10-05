Home / India News / Counting of votes for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls underway
india news

Counting of votes for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls underway

The poll body had earlier postponed the election, originally scheduled in April, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The poll body had earlier postponed the election, originally scheduled in April, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Published on Oct 05, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Gandhinagar

The counting of votes for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections is underway at a centre in the city on Tuesday.

People on Sunday used their franchise to elect 44 councillors across 11 wards of the GMC.

This was the first major election after Bhupendra Patel took charge as the chief minister of Gujarat.

The BJP has been in power in the civic body, while Aam Aadmi Party is also contesting in the elections.

The poll body had earlier postponed the election, originally scheduled in April, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gandhinagar
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out