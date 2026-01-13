New Delhi, The Delhi government on Tuesday put up a poster featuring Leader of Opposition Atishi, with the words "Where is Atishi Marlena?" written on it, seeking a response from her over remarks allegedly made during proceedings in the Delhi Assembly earlier this month. Delhi govt puts up poster seeking response from Atishi over remarks in Assembly

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, in a press conference, said that the issue relates to the January 6 sitting of the Assembly, when a discussion was being held to mark 350 years of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Bhai Sati Das Ji, Bhai Mati Das Ji and Bhai Dayala Ji.

He alleged that objectionable language was used during the discussion, which hurt the religious sentiments and affected the dignity of the House.

There was no immediate reaction available from the Aam Aadmi Party .

Mishra said Atishi has remained absent from the Assembly, the media and the public since the incident, despite repeated requests by the Speaker for her to come to the House and clarify her position.

He said that on January 7, at around 11:30 am, the Speaker read out the verbatim of the video related to the remarks in the House, and no member raised any objection at that time.

Mishra further alleged that efforts were made to suppress the matter by misusing the resources of the Punjab government and Punjab Police, claiming that false FIRs were registered outside Delhi and attempts were made to intimidate people.

Addressing the press conference, Mishra said, "Today, we are releasing a poster of Atishi Marlena and want her to come up and apologise for her statement."

Mishra urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann not to become a party to the matter and said Punjab Police should be kept away from such issues.

He also called upon Atishi to come before the media and the public and face the Assembly's Privileges Committee and the legal process.

