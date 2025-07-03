Delhi high court bars Patanjali from running ‘disparaging’ ads against Dabur Chyawanprash

The Delhi high court on Thursday barred Yoga guru Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved from publishing or broadcasting any ‘disparaging’ advertisements aimed at Dabur Chyawanprash, news agency PTI reported. Delhi High Court bars Patanjali from running 'disparaging' ads targeting Dabur Chyawanprash. (File)(Reuters)

A bench led by Justice Mini Pushkarna granted Dabur's request for interim relief. The judge said, "Application is allowed. "

The case is now scheduled for further hearing on July 14.

The Delhi high court’s decision comes in response to a petition filed by Dabur India concerning TV advertisements related to Chyawanprash.

According to a report by Live Law, Dabur had filed two interim injunction applications in the lawsuit. The court had issued summons in the case back in December last year. In the second application, Dabur alleged that despite the summons, Patanjali went on to air 6,182 advertisements targeting its product within a single week.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Dabur, argued that Patanjali’s advertisements falsely claimed their Chyawanprash was made with over 51 herbs, while in reality, only 47 herbs were used. He also alleged that Patanjali’s product contained mercury, making it unfit for consumption by children.

Sethi further submitted that Patanjali referred to Dabur’s Chyawanprash – made with 40 herbs – as “ordinary,” implying that Patanjali alone adhered to Ayurvedic standards, while undermining Dabur’s credibility. He said this amounted to clear disparagement.

On the other side, Senior Advocate Jayant Mehta, representing Patanjali, refuted the claims. He argued that all ingredients in Patanjali’s product complied with the prescribed Ayurvedic formula and were safe for human consumption.

Dabur vs Patanjali feud

According to The Economic Times report, the dispute first reached the court on December 24, when it issued summons and notices to Patanjali Ayurved in response to Dabur’s plea for interim relief.

During earlier hearings, Dabur stated, “They refer to us as ordinary. They make a market leader ordinary.” Dabur currently holds a 61.6% share of the Chyawanprash market.

The company also objected to Patanjali’s claim that only individuals with Ayurvedic and Vedic knowledge could produce authentic Chyawanprash—an assertion Dabur argued undermined its credibility.

