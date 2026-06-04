Delhi orders month-long fire safety crackdown after Hauz Rani tragedy

Following the Hauz Rani fire disaster that claimed 21 lives, the Delhi government on Wednesday ordered a month-long citywide enforcement drive against fire safety violations, directing authorities to shut down non-compliant hotels, lodges, inns, nursing homes, coaching centres, restaurants and other vulnerable commercial establishments. Authorities have been directed to shut rooms operating beyond permitted capacity and initiate legal action against violators. (Sonu Mehta/HT)

The decision was taken at an emergency high-level review meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Delhi home minister Ashish Sood, attended by senior officials from the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Fire Service and Delhi Disaster Management Authority. A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.

The compliance drive will begin on June 4, with district administrations, police, MCD and the Delhi Fire Service conducting joint inspections. Authorities have been directed to close hotel rooms operating beyond permitted capacity and initiate sealing and legal action against establishments violating fire safety, building or licensing norms.

The Home department has been designated the nodal agency, while the chief secretary and Delhi police commissioner will jointly monitor implementation. At the district level, the district magistrate, deputy commissioner of police, MCD officials and fire department representatives will lead enforcement teams.

According to the LG Secretariat, the meeting focused on a “comprehensive, multi-departmental action plan for fire accident prevention, enforcement and immediate casualty relief” following the Malviya Nagar tragedy.

“The Home Department, GNCTD, will serve as the nodal department and lead a coordinated campaign with all concerned agencies to ensure compliance with fire safety norms and prevent recurrence of such incidents,” the LG Office said.

Departments have also been directed to communicate fire safety requirements to commercial establishments and resident welfare associations (RWAs), while audits of buildings and fire safety systems will begin from June 4. Commercial establishments and RWAs have been asked to inspect fire-fighting equipment, water tanks and supply systems.

Authorities will establish a dedicated helpline and email within a week to receive complaints regarding fire safety violations. The Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and land-owning agencies have also been directed to conduct accessibility surveys to identify bottlenecks affecting fire tender movement.

“Any establishment found violating fire safety norms, building regulations or licensing conditions will face immediate action, including sealing of premises and other legal proceedings. Public safety cannot be compromised,” Sood said.

Officials said efforts are underway to treat the injured, identify victims, conduct DNA sampling where required, inform next of kin and assist families with cremation, burial and transportation arrangements.