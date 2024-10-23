New Delhi, The Aam Aadmi Party intensified its "Padyatra" campaign on Tuesday by taking to streets in several Assembly constituencies and asking people to bring back Arvind Kejriwal in the February 2025 election. Delhi polls: AAP ramps up 'padyatra' campaign, several leaders hit streets

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Krishna Nagar constituency claimed that the people understand that the BJP means "clogged drains, expensive electricity, poor condition of schools."

He said the BJP got A convener Kejriwal arrested to preventing him from working for the people.

Both Kejriwal and Sisodia, arrested in connection with an excise policy case, were released after several months' stay in Tihar jail.

"Now people will bring Arvind Kejriwal's government for another five years," he said during the campaign.

Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in Matiala constituency alleged that if the people voted for the BJP, it would stop all "free services" given to them by the A government.

"Kejriwal is giving Delhiites free electricity, water, education, healthcare, free bus travel for women, free pilgrimage for the elderly which was why he was out in jail by the BJP," Singh charged.

In Vishwas Nagar constituency, Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of taking away jobs from the poor youth by terminating bus marshals, and the staff at hospitals and the Delhi Commission for Women.

"The BJP wants to shut down Delhi but we will not let it succeed," he asserted.

Facing corruption charges, Kejriwal stepped down as Delhi chief minister saying he will come back at the helm of power only after he gets a "clean chit" from the people in the election due in February next year.

A leaders Kailash Gahlot, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla also led party workers in RK Puram, Janakpuri, and Patel Nagar constituencies.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that the A's campaign was getting "lukewarm response" indicating the people have decided to bid farewell to the ruling party.

He said Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Bharadwaj avoided entering residential areas to avoid being asked questions about the lack of development and maintenance of infrastructure in those areas.

